Top ten set for Drivers Challenge

03:55 PM 10 Jan 2017 NZDT
Tyler Smith Brandon Campbell from Western Canada steers JD’s Profiteer u bad b b - tyler smith.jpg
Tyler Smith was all smiles on Monday afternoon at Miami Valley, winning two races in the North America Drivers Challenge, and qualifying in second place for the championship round.
Conrad Photo
Brandon Campbell from Western Canada steers JD’s Profiteer, one of his two winners in the second preliminary round, to victory. Unfortunately Campbell narrowly missed the cut to the Top Ten point getters.
Conrad Photo

Ten different harness racing drivers steered winners in the second preliminary leg of the North America Drivers Challenge at Miami Valley Raceway on Monday afternoon (Jan. 7).  Only Tyler Smith and Brandon Campbell managed two trips to the winner’s circle.  Other single winners were Trace Tetrick, Chris Page, Tony Hall, Jonathan Roberts, John DeLong, Josh Sutton, Peter Wrenn and Randy Tharps.

Following 24 preliminary races, with each of the 30 contestants getting eight drives, the field for the championship field of ten on Tuesday afternoon is set (almost).

Finishing first was Sam Widger with 132 points, followed by Tyler Smith (123), Doug McNair (119), John DeLong (118), Tony Hall (111), Trace Tetrick (105), Marcus Miller (103), Jonathan Roberts (100), Ronnie Wrenn Jr. (99), and Randy Tharps and Simon Allard, who are tied for the final spot with 97 apiece. 

The random draw to break the tie for the final spot will take place at a reception dinner for all the drivers tonight, followed by the draw for post positions in the eight races that comprise the final.  Each of the ten drivers will start with a clean scoreboard slate in the championship round with the winner garnering $10,000 of the total $25,000 pot, $5000 for second, and payouts down to ninth place.

The entries for Tuesday’s card at Miami Valley will be updated later tonight once the post position draw for the races is complete.

Gregg Keidel

