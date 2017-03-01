Top three-year-olds on collision course in Derby

The long-awaited clash between Tasmania's most promising three-year-old harness racing pacers Scooterwillrev and Usain Jolt might not eventuate until they meet in the Tasmanian Derby in April.

Both three-year-olds scored impressive wins in Launceston on Sunday night with Usain Jolt scoring by 30 metres despite having faced the breeze for the last lap in a C1 against older horses over 2200 metres.

But not to be upstaged Scooterwillrev went around in a three-year-old and older event over 2200 metres to score by six metres in a small field of six but he clocked a mile rate of 2.02.5 and ran home his last half (800m) in 58.9 after galloping at the start which had him settled 20 metres off the second-last horse.

However Usain Jolt recorded a mile rate of 1.59.5, running home his last half in 57.5 and his driver Ricky Duggan said the Tony Petersen-trained Village Jolt gelding could have gone quicker and won by further had he so desired.

"This horse has gone to another level this time in and this win was terrific," Duggan said.

"I'm mindful that he didn't defeat any top class horses but you can only beat what you're up against and he did it with ease.

"Last time in he used to do a few things wrong and he was rough in his gait and he was still like it at his first start this season but Tony (Petersen) has changed a couple of things and he's been much better his past two starts.

Usain Jolt won last season's $30,000 Dandy Patch Stakes and his main mission this season is the three-year-old version of that sires stakes event, the $30,000 Globe Derby, to be run in Launceston in May and Scooterwillrev ( Somebeachsomewhere ) is ineligible because he is not Tasmanian bred.

But given the gelding's recent efforts that produced winning margins of 33.7 metres and 30.4 metres there is no question the Tasmanian Derby is within his grasp.

"I haven't let this horse rip yet so who knows what times he's capable of running.

"He's done it tough the past two starts facing the breeze but I am pretty sure he could be even better sat up in a race."

Scooterwillrev is unbeaten in Tasmania with only two unplaced starts in Victoria during the Breeders Crown series the only blemishes on his impeccable record from 11 lifetime starts.

Duggan is keen to stick with Usain Jolt and says the gelded son of Village Jolt has a very bright future.

"The improvement Usain Jolt is has shown this season suggests he will give Scooterwillrev a run for his money in the Derby provided his manners remain at least the same as his past two runs."

Scooterwillrev and Usain Jolt are likely to have at least one more start each before progressing to the Derby with Scooterwillrev to back up in a race in Devonport on Sunday night.