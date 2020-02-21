Day At The Track

Top trotter to go in Grand Prix de Paris

07:56 AM 21 Feb 2020 NZDT
Davidson Du Pont, harness racing
Davidson du Pont (on the outside) in prior win
LeTROT photo

Sunday’s Paris-Vincennes featured Grand Prix de Paris drew a field of 13 led by Davidson du Pont, Belina Josselyn and a host of worthy rivals including Earl Simon.

This Gr. I UET Masters Series marathon (4150 meters) event highlights a program that also includes the Gr. II Prix Paul Bastard for monte specialists that has Feeling Cash and Fleche Bourbon among that field. The Gr. III Prix de la Mayenne is also on stage with Calie Crown and Freyia du Pont among those participants.

15:15 C4 - GRAND PRIX DE PARIS 350 000€ Cette course est trackée

Groupe I - Attelé - 4150m - Grande piste
European Trotting Masters Series 2020  Course Internationale
Pour 4 à 11 ans inclus (G à V), hongres exclus, ayant gagné au moins 160.000.
En cas d'élimination, les gains des chevaux déclarés partants sont calculés sur les bases suivantes : chevaux âgés de 4 ans (G), gains réels majorés de 30 %, chevaux âgés de 5 ans (F), gains réels majorés de 20 %, chevaux âgés de 6 ans

On Friday the top action is the Gr. III Prix de Joinville Le Pont, a Gr. III European event, that has Eridan and J-M Bazire’s trainee Velokaja Hindo among those participants. This signals the start of upper level racing at Cagnes sur Mer that will culminate in two weeks with the Gr. I Grand Criterium du Vitesse.

18:12 C4 - PRIX DE JOINVILLE LE PONT 80 000€   2-21-20 Cagnes sur Mer

Groupe III - Attelé - 2925m Course Européenne
Pour 6 à 11 ans inclus (V à E), n'ayant pas gagné 750.000.

by Thomas H. Hicks, for Harnesslink


 
