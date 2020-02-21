Top trotter to go in Grand Prix de Paris

Sunday’s Paris-Vincennes featured Grand Prix de Paris drew a field of 13 led by Davidson du Pont, Belina Josselyn and a host of worthy rivals including Earl Simon.

This Gr. I UET Masters Series marathon (4150 meters) event highlights a program that also includes the Gr. II Prix Paul Bastard for monte specialists that has Feeling Cash and Fleche Bourbon among that field. The Gr. III Prix de la Mayenne is also on stage with Calie Crown and Freyia du Pont among those participants.

15:15 C4 - GRAND PRIX DE PARIS 350 000€

Groupe I - Attelé - 4150m - Grande piste

European Trotting Masters Series 2020 Course Internationale

Pour 4 à 11 ans inclus (G à V), hongres exclus, ayant gagné au moins 160.000.

En cas d'élimination, les gains des chevaux déclarés partants sont calculés sur les bases suivantes : chevaux âgés de 4 ans (G), gains réels majorés de 30 %, chevaux âgés de 5 ans (F), gains réels majorés de 20 %, chevaux âgés de 6 ans

On Friday the top action is the Gr. III Prix de Joinville Le Pont, a Gr. III European event, that has Eridan and J-M Bazire’s trainee Velokaja Hindo among those participants. This signals the start of upper level racing at Cagnes sur Mer that will culminate in two weeks with the Gr. I Grand Criterium du Vitesse.

18:12 C4 - PRIX DE JOINVILLE LE PONT 80 000€ 2-21-20 Cagnes sur Mer

Groupe III - Attelé - 2925m Course Européenne

Pour 6 à 11 ans inclus (V à E), n'ayant pas gagné 750.000.

LeTrot files

by Thomas H. Hicks, for Harnesslink



