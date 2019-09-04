Top trotters and pacers at Scioto Downs

Columbus, OH — Scioto Downs is closing in on the conclusion of its 90-day race meet on Saturday (Sept. 7) and is going out with a bang. Closing night harness racing features the Charlie Hill and Jim Ewart memorial races alongside the Ohio Sire Stakes consolation races.

This season Scioto Downs has raced for $15 million in purses, set track records and gained memories for all involved.

Part of the main event on Saturday is the $220,000 Charlie Hill Memorial race. The Charlie Hill will showcase some of the best trotters in the sport, with a field of nine very talented trotters taking the spotlight behind the gate. Scioto had two horses supplement into the race at $10,000 apiece.

Wonder girl Atlanta supplemented into the Hill where she drew post seven with familiar hands at the lines, Yannick Gingras. Atlanta is coming off a huge second in the Maple Leaf Trot at Woodbine Mohawk Park last week, getting beat by Guardian Angel As. These two will have another chance to battle it out down the stretch as Guardian Angel As takes post eight.

Ake Svanstedt also supplemented Plunge Blue Chip, who drew post four.

$220,000 Charlie Hill

Post-Horse-Driver-Trainer-Line

1. Bridge To Jesse’s-Trace Tetrick-Roger Welch-20/1

2. I Know My Chip-Ronnie Wrenn Jr.-Walter Haynes Jr.-25/1

3. Marion Marauder-Scott Zeron-Paula Wellwood-9/2

4. Plunge Blue Chip-Ake Svanstedt-Ake Svanstedt-6/1

5. Mission Accepted-Chris Page-Ron Burke-8/1

6. Pinkman-Brett Miller-Per Engblom-10/1

7. Atlanta-Yannick Gingras-Ron Burke-5/2

8. Guardian Angel As-Tim Tetrick-Anette Lorentzon-8/5

9. Top Flight Angel-Andy Miller-Julie Miller-20/1

The second main event of the evening is the 14th race, the Jim Ewart Memorial. The Ewart showcases the sport’s top pacers as we bring 10 of them together to battle it out for $440,000. With tons of talent between this group there will be plenty to keep your eye on.

An Ohio-bred favorite, Lather Up, makes his way back to the Buckeye state. Lather Up supplemented for $20,000 to be a part of history. Last year, he was the 3-year-old Ohio Sire Stakes pacing champion, and has gone on to have a phenomenal 4-year-old season, equaling the all-age world record mile of 1:46 set by Always B Miki.

Jimmy Freight for trainer Andrew Harris drew post position one. Jimmy Freight has put up some good miles this season and is hanging in there with the best. This post draw is definitely going to play into his favor as he has the gate speed to leave and stay on the front end where he likes to be.

Courtly Choice is coming off a huge upset win in the Canadian Pacing Derby over Lather up and Western Fame and will have a rematch on the five-eighth-mile track.

$440,000 Jim Ewart

Post-Horse-Driver-Trainer-Line

1. Jimmy Freight-Scott Zeron-Andrew Harris-6/1

2. McWicked-Brian Sears-Casie Coleman-9/2

3. Donttellmeagain-Tim Tetrick-Jim King Jr.-15/1

4. Western Fame-Dan Noble-Dan Noble-8/1

5. This Is The Plan-Yannick Gingras-Ron Burke-6/1

6. Filibuster Hanover-Chris Page-Ron Burke-15/1

7. Courtly Choice-James MacDonald-Blake MacIntosh-5/1

8. Lather Up-Montrell Teague-Clyde Francis-9/5

9. Always A Prince-David Miller-Tyler George-20/1

10. Hitman Hill-Aaron Merriman-Chris Oakes-20/1

Each division of the OSS consolations will go for $75,000 which will showcase 2-year-old colt and filly trotters and pacers, as well as 3-year-old colt and filly trotters and pacers. The older Ohio sired mare and horse/gelding pacers will also get in on the action.

Post time for closing night at Scioto Downs will be at 6:30 p.m.