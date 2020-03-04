Top trotters to battle in Grand Criterium de Vitesse

A total of 39 upper level harness racing trotteurs have been engaged to the March 8th Gr. I International UET Masters Grand Criterium de Vitesse de la Cote d’Azur. The purse is 170,000€ and the distance is 1609 meters autostart.

The Hippodrome Cagnes sur Mer is the host track of the first in the Circuit de Vitesse. The event has drawn a very competitive field that includes Billie de Montfort, Uza Josselyn, Dijon, Earl Simon, Looking Superb and Vivid Wise As. The race record is 1.08.9kr and this race was won five times by the legendary Une de Mai. Four time winners are Timoko and Ourasi of the race that began in 1982.

Post positions are drawn on Thursday with top lifetime money winners to appear in the first tier with the next group lining up in the second tier if needed.

Those engaged to the 2020 edition of GCV are shown below.

C3 - GRAND CRITERIUM DE VITESSE DE LA COTE D' 170 000€ Groupe I - Attelé - 1 609m

Groupe I Course Internationale

Circuit de Vitesse Départ à l'autostart

Pour 4 à 11 ans inclus, hongres exclus, ayant gagné au moins 160.000.

Sont seules admises à driver les personnes ayant gagné au moins trente-cinq courses dont dix au trot attelé

(en étant titulaire d'une autorisation de monter à titre professionnel).

Racing action on March 1 appeared everywhere. At Agen la Garenne the Grand Prix Dynavena Maisagri (purse 45,000€, 2625 meters distance handicap) saw Crack Money (8g Singalo) won timed in 1.13.2kr for Cedrik Terry. It was his 14th career victory now for 221,320€ earned.

At Hyeres in the Prix de Bureau Technique Regional (purse 15,000€, 2850 meters distance handicap, four year olds) the J.P. Dubois owned entry finished first and second. Goofy Goof (4g Goetmals Wood) won in 1.17.8kr for David Bekaert and trainer J.A. Hernandez with 25 meter penalized Gonna Fly (4g Royal Dream ) second with trainer Kevin Vanderschelden up.

At Karukera Guadeloupe was the Prix des Poissons Chirurgiens (purse 4,000€, 2500 meters, turf) and Emilio Maza (6g Ganymede -Karen Pierji) scored for Stephane Douiteau and owner/trainer Rony Irdor.

LeTrot, PMU files/photos