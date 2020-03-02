Top trotting mare Belina Josselyn retired

Belina Josselyn with all four feet off the ground as she flies towards the finish

The grande French Champion harness racing mare, Belina Josselyn, who won last Sunday’s Grand Prix de Paris (Gr. I, UET Masters Series, 170,000€ purse) was then retired by owner Pascal Bernard.

She will enjoy a brief rest and then will be bred to champion sire Ready Cash. "Respect" as Jean-Michel Bazire will say last Sunday to conclude his interview on Equidia after his second victory in the Paris Grand Prix with Belina who concludes her career with superb performances.

2,618,970€ in life earnings

Four Group I wins

One Prix d’Amerique victory

Two Grand Prix Paris wins and one Grand Prix France score

Record: 1'10''2kr

Recent LeTrot writings cite correctly her elegance, her gait, which has often earned her comparison to a ballerina who had made the Hippodrome Paris-Vincennes her favorite racecourse. She created fond fan memories of communion with the public when Jean-Michel Bazire offered his champion to the spectators.

Belina excelled among the talented 2011 B’s that included Bold Eagle, Bird Parker, Bilibili, Billie de Montfort, and Booster Winner. Belina Josselyn emerged at the top of her game in the 2017 Prix Tenor de Baune and followed that with a victory in the 2018 Grand Prix France. The daughter of Love You then won the 2019 Grand Prix d’Amerique following that with the marathon distance 2020 Grand Prix de Paris, to complete the circle of victory of the three biggest races of the French winter meet.

Belina Josselyn's pedigree (source LeTrot) embodies the quintessence of the breeding of Yvan Bernard and his son, Pascal. Her dam Lezira Josselyn is a daughter of Workaholic, and is thus is imbued with American blood. Bélina Josselyn is thus inbred on Speedy Crown (5x3) and Speedy Count (5x4), as well as on Speedster (6x7x5x5).

Great credit goes to Belina’s trainer Jean Michel Bazire who seemed always successful in pointing the fine mare for the sport’s leading races, and to her supporting breeder/owners. What a superb job by all!!!

LeTrot files/photos