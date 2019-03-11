Top young driver lured to NSW

THE New South Wales harness racing scene has attracted yet another top driver.

With an influx of interstate and international trainers and drivers now calling the state home, young reinsman Leonard Cain is the latest to be added to this list.

Born and raised in Queensland, the 19-year-old driver has established his driving career in the Sunshine State.

In only three seasons of driving, Cain has thrust himself amongst the top 10 drivers in Queensland and is now looking for a new challenge.

“I’ve had good success in Queensland but it’s now time to make the next move,” said Cain.

Having already driven more than 150 winners in his succinct career, Cain is eager to make his name in NSW.

“I will be in Sydney now and willing to drive for any and everyone and I’m more than happy to travel for race meetings,” he said.

So much so, Cain had his first drive since relocating south at the new Riverina Paceway at Wagga Wagga yesterday.

And today, Cain is traveling many kilometres to make his driving commitments at Newcastle this afternoon.

Cain will drive the Melanie Elder-trained Days End in race eight and earned a couple of other catch drives as well.

He has also locked in a drive with the Tim Butt-trained Denstown at Menangle tomorrow afternoon.

Cain drove for the Miracle Mile-winning trainer at Wagga on Sunday when partnering with Italian Delight to finish third.

Ironically, Cain’s main motive to make the move to Sydney was for Italian-born owner Emilio Rosati.

Cain will drive for the big-spending owner and will also work on the farm Rosati is establishing in Sydney’s South West.

Joining Cain for that mission is North American trainer Noel Daley, who will be a private trainer for Rosati.

Daley has just returned from a 29-year stint training horses in the United States.

Also born in Queensland, Daley had success with 2570 winners while training in North America.

Others that have relocated to NSW recently on a permanent basis include New Zealand brothers Tim and Anthony Butt as well as Queenslanders Lachie Manzelmann and Isobel Ross.

AMANDA RANDO

MEDIA & COMMUNICATIONS MANAGER