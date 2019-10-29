Day At The Track

Tough task for Aussie

08:31 AM 29 Oct 2019 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Chris Svanosio steers Tough Monarch to a win,Harness racing
Tough Monarch
Stuart McCormick photo

NSW trainer Rickie Alchin always knew the enormity of the challenge facing his stable star Tough Monarch at Addington, but it a little more daunting after he watched Ashburton yesterday (Monday).

It’s fair to say Marcoola and Oscar Bonavena certainly made big statements at Ashburton.

“Yes, I saw them … both,” Alchin said. “But, as I’ve said before, you have to focus on your horse and you shouldn’t miss a big race because you’re worried about one or two rivals.

“What I’ll say is I really believe I’ve never had Tough Monarch better. His work last Sunday was absolutely exceptional.

“He’s heading across at his absolute best.”

Alchin was due to accompany Tough Monarch on a flight to NZ last night.

“It’s a bit earlier than I thought, but the only other option was November 4 and that was a bit close to a trial I want to give him over there,” he said.

“I want him to go around in those Cup trials at Addington on the 6th (of November).”

Alchin confirmed the plan was to tackle both the free-for-all on Cup Day and the Dominion three days later.

“I’d say he’ll run in both, but I’ll make the final decision on the Tuesday race once I see how he’s trialled and come through it,” he said.

 

courtesy of Harness Racing New Zealand

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

International Equine Network launches
29-Oct-2019 04:10 AM NZDT
Dayson grinds out tough mile
29-Oct-2019 00:10 AM NZDT
Dealt A Winner is much the best
28-Oct-2019 12:10 PM NZDT
Upset win by My Mind is Made Up
28-Oct-2019 11:10 AM NZDT
Certify victorious in feature
28-Oct-2019 09:10 AM NZDT
Massachusetts Sire Stake reception info
28-Oct-2019 01:10 AM NZDT
Bold Eagle soars in Breeders Crown
27-Oct-2019 10:10 AM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News