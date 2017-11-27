€95,000 Prix de L’Ile de Re at Vincennes

November 24, 2017 - The Prix de l’ile (purse €95,000, 2859 meters, European monte starters), Thursday’s featured harness racing event, went to 16/1 Tout Va Bien (10g Inen -LaLolita) with P.Ph. Ploquin in the irons for breeder/owner/trainer Bertrand Kernivinen. Timed in 1.14.3kr the winner was placed first due to dq of Bruyere du Rib. Placed second was 15.9/1 Vivaldi d’Ambroise (8m Kid Blue -Oceane d’Ambroise) with Oceane Briand aboard. Placed third was 83/1 Taj Mahal d’Ombree (10g Ni Ho Ped d’Ombree -Maharani d’Ombree) with Romain Marty up.

Tout Va Bene pl1 Today’s Q+ was at Paris-Vincennes as the Prix de Sille le Guillaume (purse €70,000. 2850 meters, European starters) and victory went to 61.2/1 Ultra du Gade (9g Memphis du Rib -Bayonne). Eric Raffin teamed this J.P. Lecourt trainee for owner D.J. Julien. 27.3/1 Amarilla de Rabut (7f Ideal de lIton -Delux Pommes) was second ahead of 13.9/1 Athos des Volos (7m Lynx de Bellouet -Penelope des Volos). The next two were off at 9.3/1 and 9.2/1 setting up a large exact order Q+ payoff shown below.

The program also included a victory in the Prix de Dunkerque (purse €60,000, 2850 meters) by 1.14.4kr timed and 3/5 favored Dorgos de Guez (4g Roncok du Guez -Lady Fromentro) with trainer Jean Michel Bazire up. 27/1 Doum Jenilou (4g Rancho Gede ) and 4.6/1 Dark Mencourt (4m Tucson ) were the next pair to the line.

On Friday at Vincennes was the Q+ Prix Triton (purse €46,000, 2850 meters, 16 starters) and 26.4/1 Bachar (6m Prodigious -Princesse Victoire) prevailed for driver Gabriele Gelormini and Ecurie Augustin-Normand. 17/1 Bolide du Guet (6g Fortuna Fant -Oliva du Guet) and 4.2/1 Bois de Baudrai (6m Rocklyn ) were second and third.

Thomas H. Hicks



