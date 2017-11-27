Day At The Track

€95,000 Prix de L’Ile de Re at Vincennes

06:39 AM 27 Nov 2017 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
The €95,000 Prix de L’Ile de Re at Vincennes
The €95,000 Prix de L’Ile de Re at Vincennes
Le Trot Photo

November 24, 2017 - The Prix de l’ile (purse €95,000, 2859 meters, European monte starters), Thursday’s featured harness racing event, went to 16/1 Tout Va Bien (10g Inen-LaLolita) with P.Ph. Ploquin in the irons for breeder/owner/trainer Bertrand Kernivinen. Timed in 1.14.3kr the winner was placed first due to dq of Bruyere du Rib. Placed second was 15.9/1 Vivaldi d’Ambroise (8m Kid Blue-Oceane d’Ambroise) with Oceane Briand aboard. Placed third was 83/1 Taj Mahal d’Ombree (10g Ni Ho Ped d’Ombree-Maharani d’Ombree) with Romain Marty up.

Tout Va Bene pl1 Today’s Q+ was at Paris-Vincennes as the Prix de Sille le Guillaume (purse €70,000. 2850 meters, European starters) and victory went to 61.2/1 Ultra du Gade (9g Memphis du Rib-Bayonne). Eric Raffin teamed this J.P. Lecourt trainee for owner D.J. Julien. 27.3/1 Amarilla de Rabut (7f Ideal de lIton-Delux Pommes) was second ahead of 13.9/1 Athos des Volos (7m Lynx de Bellouet-Penelope des Volos). The next two were off at 9.3/1 and 9.2/1 setting up a large exact order Q+ payoff shown below.

The program also included a victory in the Prix de Dunkerque (purse €60,000, 2850 meters) by 1.14.4kr timed and 3/5 favored Dorgos de Guez (4g Roncok du Guez-Lady Fromentro) with trainer Jean Michel Bazire up. 27/1 Doum Jenilou (4g Rancho Gede) and 4.6/1 Dark Mencourt (4m Tucson) were the next pair to the line.

On Friday at Vincennes was the Q+ Prix Triton (purse €46,000, 2850 meters, 16 starters) and 26.4/1 Bachar (6m Prodigious-Princesse Victoire) prevailed for driver Gabriele Gelormini and Ecurie Augustin-Normand. 17/1 Bolide du Guet (6g Fortuna Fant-Oliva du Guet) and 4.2/1 Bois de Baudrai (6m Rocklyn) were second and third.

Thomas H. Hicks


 

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Chilli NZ & Devil's Embrace N & others retired
27-Nov-2017 10:11 AM NZDT
Dobson and Allard teamed up again
27-Nov-2017 10:11 AM NZDT
The $25,000 CKG Billings Gold Cup Final
27-Nov-2017 09:11 AM NZDT
Midwest Mixed & Classic Yearling Sale conclude
27-Nov-2017 08:11 AM NZDT
Smalltownthrowdown destroys rivals
27-Nov-2017 06:11 AM NZDT
Hinckley takes week in Handicapping Contest
27-Nov-2017 04:11 AM NZDT
Fourth Dimension dominate in Valley Victory
26-Nov-2017 21:11 PM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News