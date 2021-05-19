Townline All Good superior in feature

Townline All Good fought off late challengers to preserve a wire-to-wire victory in the Yonkers Raceway harness racing feature pace on Tuesday.

George Brennan exemplified his "Minister of Speed" moniker by blasting to the lead from post five with the gelding. He then piloted his mount to :56.4 and 1:24.1 middle fractions. Towline All Good turned for home with a two-length advantage over the chasing Can B Perfect (Austin Siegelman) and Nvestment Bluechip (Matt Kakaley).

The latter two attempted to get by the leader on either side coming down the lane, but Townline All Good was indeed all good as he crossed the finish line a half-length clear in 1:52. Nvestment Bluechip finished second on the inside and Can B Perfect was third in the photo. The winner paid $5.30.

TOWNLINE ALL GOOD REPLAY

Townline All Good is now 24-for-130 in his career, and he has earned more than $190,000. Tuesday's win was his first for owner/trainer Christopher Temming, who claimed the six-year-old son of Always A Virgin on Apr. 26.

Brennan also won with Ghost Dance (1:52) in the second and Maroma Beach (1:52.2) in the sixth for a triple in the sulky. He gained on Jordan Stratton in the drivers' standings , making the tally 125-116 in favour of the latter.

Yonkers Raceway will be back on Wednesday, May 19 with a 10-race card that kicks off at 7:15 p.m. EDT.

by Nicholas Barnsdale, for Harnesslink