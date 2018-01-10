Day At The Track

Trace Tetrick wins driving championship

01:34 PM 10 Jan 2018 NZDT
Presenting check, harness racing Trace Tetrick, harness racing Trace Tetrick, harness racing Trace Tetrick, harness racing final drivers.jpg tetrick final win.jpg
Presenting check Race Secretary Gregg Keidel (L) and Racing Operations Manager Myles Linderman (R).
Conrad Photo
Trace Tetrick
Conrad Photo
Trace Tetrick
Conrad Photo
Trace Tetrick
Conrad Photo
Lebanon, OH---By winning the final three events of the harness racing contest, Hoosier Park’s leading driver Trace Tetrick just nipped Ohio’s Chris Page to win the $10,000 first prize in the North America Driving Championship Tuesday night (Jan. 9) at Miami Valley Raceway.

Page, the only other multiple winner with a pair of triumphs on championship day, finished second after leading most of the afternoon.

Tetrick ended the eight-race head-to-head competition with 124 points, while Page scored 114.

The other finalists were Simon Allard 101, Peter Wrenn 90, Aaron Merriman 84, Doug McNair 77, Jason Brewer 67, Billy Davis Jr. 65, Louis-Philippe Roy 43 and Corey Callahan 35.

Tetrick’s consecutive wins during the contest finale were with Twin B Honour ($10.80 to win), Flyin Orion ($19.80) and Dalianna ($4.20). Page’s winning mounts were Allthatjazz De Vie ($11.40) and J-S Livethedream ($6.40).

The other winners were all longshots -- Real Revenge (Simon Allard, $216.40), Mcaartic Ocean (Peter Wrenn, $74.80) and Hoosier Rikki (Billy Davis Jr., $28.80).

In addition to Tetrick’s three championship contest wins, he also scored with Feelnlikearockstar ($7.20) and Caviart Midnight ($6.80) in overnight events.

Miami Valley offered its first Instant Guarantee $10,000 Pick-5 pool on the card with 10 lucky winners each collecting $1,353.10.

Miami Valley Gaming and Raceway 

