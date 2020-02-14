Tracing back to a classic family

American Ideal is the sire of over $100,000 in progeny earnings in North America including 12 millionaires+. His progeny has average earnings of over $123,191 per starter.

Many harness racing fans will remember an incredibly successful North Island family of horses from the eighties and nineties that trace back to the broodmare Birdie.

Birdie, of course, earned fame as the dam of Dillon Dean and Dillon Dale, who, between them, won 37 races and were placed 31 times, she also left My Double Birdie (1:57.4) who left Two Under (1:53.2 in USA)

Dillon Dean's main wins included the NZ Messenger and Derby titles alongside the NZ Free For All.

Dillon Dale also won the NZ Free For All, the NZ Juvenile Championship and Thames Cup.

Birdie's Belle, a Berry Hanover daughter of Birdie, produced the outstanding pacer Elmer Gantry, winner of 18 races and 29 times placed.

The dam of Lot 31 at the 2020 National Standardbred Yearling Sale is out of a half sister to Elmer Gantry giving buyers a chance to buy in to a family that has left an indelible mark in harness racing annuals.

Lot 31 Simply Sam is by outstanding sire American Ideal out of Simply Stunning and is being offered on behalf of Breckon Farms.

American Ideal served a full book of 220 mares this past season in Australia standing at a stud fee of A$10,000.

American Ideal is the sire of over $105,000,000 in progeny earnings in North America including 12 millionaires. His progeny has average earnings of over $123,191 per starter.

In New Zealand, American Ideal has bred 298 winners and his progeny earnings are over $9,000,000 including the likes of The Orange Agent $516,972), Ideal Scott ($388,689), Besotted ($255,744) and recent top three-year-old Copy That ($107,334)

In Australia, American Ideal has 189 Australian bred winners of $12,509,442 to date. He has amazing per starter average earnings of $50,239 per starter.

These winners include the super stars Bling It On ($1,830,597) and Soho Tribeca ($1,103,854). Top two-year-old in Australia last season was Pelosi 1:52.6 ($254,236) another daughter of American Ideal.

A simple stunning story so far and a compelling future ahead for American Ideal and Simply Sam!