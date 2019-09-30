Records set in Massachusetts Sire Stakes

Plainville, MA --- The 3-year-old trotters and pacers hit the harness racing track for the first leg of the $1.8 million (est.) Massachusetts Sire Stakes (MASS) on Sunday afternoon (Sept. 29) at Plainridge Park and the record books were rewritten in two of the four events.

In the $39,900 3-year-old colt and gelding trot, Simple Kaos (Jimmy Whittemore) took a quick lead in the race, followed by Jake G's Champion (Shawn Gray) and the two opened up a three-length lead on the field by the quarter in :28.2. They remained one-two to the half and extended their gap on the field to seven-lengths when they hit the three quarters in 1:25.3. It was there that Simple Kaos parted ways with Jake G's Champion and opened up a three-length lead on him, that he extended to five down the lane and to the wire where he was a wrapped-up winner in 1:54.3.

The time was a new lifetime mark for Simple Kaos and also a new track record at Plainridge Park for 3-year-old trotting geldings, replacing the old mark of 1:55.1 set by Now's The Moment in 2018.

Simple Kaos ($4.40) who was the 2018 MASS 2-year-old trotting champion, scored his first win of 2019 for owner/trainer George Ducharme. Michelle Larson bred Simple Kaos ( RC Royalty -Ksenia).

Then in the $38,500 3-year-old trotting fillies division, Crystalline made a big late move to capture her first stake win of the year.

Mother Teresa (Drew Monti) took the point off the gate and led the single-file pack to the half without a challenge in :57. An outer-flow formed with Ev's Girl (Steve Smith) coming first up with Crystalline (Shawn Gray) second-over. At the three-quarters they fanned three-wide with Ev's Girl two out and Crystalline, who had made a move from fourth, farthest from the pegs. Ev's Girl did take the lead at the head of the stretch but Crystalline was still closing, and closing fast. Gray kept her to her work and Crystalline gained the lead in deep stretch and won by a length in 1:56.1.

It was a new lifetime mark for Crystalline and a new MASS stake record for 3-year-old trotting fillies, surpassing the 10-year-old standard of 1:58.1 set by RC Curiosity in 2009.

Crystalline ($7.20) is owned by Ray Campbell Jr. and is trained by George Ducharme. Campbell also bred Crystalline (Chapter Seven-Royalty Free).

Crystalline

The 3-year-old pacing fillies competed for $37,800 with Karan's Choice scoring a narrow victory.

Secure The Boarder (Ivan Davies) and Karan's Choice (Jim Hardy) argued hard for the lead to the quarter in :27.4 before Secure The Boarder eventually won the battle and seated Karan's Choice. The race then went to the half in :57.1 and the three-quarters in 1:26.1 where Karan's Choice was back out and moving with So Beautiful (Mike Stevenson) on her back. At the top of the lane, Karan's Choice took the lead and So Beautiful drew alongside and the two matched strides all the way to the wire. Karan's Choice eventually out-muscled So Beautiful and scored victory by a head in 1:56.

Karan's Choice ($2.20) is looking to become a two-time MASS champion for owner Al Ross and trainer Jim Hardy. Al Ross bred Karan's Choice (Sportswriter-Denverlove).

Karan's Choice

The final event was the $40,600 pace for 3-year-old colts and geldings with CBF Bantam getting the winner's share.

It was a four-horse mad rush for the lead with Magnetron (Steve Nason) and Stihl N (Kevin Switzer Jr.) directing the fast fight for the front in a :26.3 first quarter. With Magnetron on the pylons and Stihl N outside, the two continued to trade blows to the half with Victoria's Maverick (Heath Campbell) in a close stalking position behind. At the three-quarters the field was four-deep again with CBF Bantam (Shawn Gray) being the farthest outside making a big move from sixth. CBF Bantam made up a four-length deficit before swooping the group in the turn and opening up a three-length lead, coasting home easily in 1:55.

CBF Bantam ($2.40) is owned by Glenn Harris and Marion Phelps and is trained by David Crochere. Glenn Harris and Marion Phelps also bred CBF Bantam (Baron Biltmore-Cohenucopia).

CBF Bantam

The Massachusetts Sire Stakes will continue at Plainridge Park on Monday (Sept. 30) with two non-betting events that will take place at 1:30 p.m. and 1:45 p.m. before the regular card and then three more races that will go as race one, two and three on the regular pari-mutuel program which starts at 2 p.m.

By Tim Bojarski, for the Standardbred Owners of Massachusetts