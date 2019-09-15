Day At The Track

Track record at Meadows, Tony Hall wins 6

12:16 PM 15 Sep 2019 NZST
Windsong Leo, harness racing
Windsong Leo and driver Dave Palone setting track record
Chris Gooden photo

WASHINGTON, PA, Sept. 14, 2019 -- Windsong Leo pounced on the tiring leaders and blazed home in 1:48.2, fastest ever by an older harness racing pacing gelding at The Meadows, in Saturday's $18,000 Open Handicap Pace. Tony Hall piloted six winners, including a pair for trainer Scott Betts, on the 13-race card.

While Carolina Beach and Summer Travel threw down suicidal fractions of 25.2/53.3 swapping the early lead, Dave Palone had Windsong Leo neatly tucked away behind them in third. When the 7-year-old son of Jereme's Jet-Windsong Goldie attacked first over, the leaders were powerless to resist.

Windsong Leo defeated Carolina Beach -- who held the previous mark of 1:49.1 along with Atta Boy Dan, Escape The News and Reggiano -- by 4 lengths, with the rallying R J P third.

Ron Burke conditions Windsong Leo, who soared over $500,000 in career earnings, for Burke Racing Stable, Phillip Collura and Weaver Bruscemi LLC. It was one of four victories on the program for Palone, including two for Burke.

Following a break, live racing at The Meadows resumes Saturday, Sept. 21, when The Meadows kicks off five straight programs featuring Keystone Classic stakes. First post is 1:05 PM.

By Evan Pattak. for The Meadows Standardbred Owners Association

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


 

