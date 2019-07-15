Track record for YS Tallia in series final

Trois-Rivieres, QC - Before a packed crowd at the Hippodrome 3R Sunday afternoon, YS Tallia put on a show for the racing fans, setting a track record in capturing her $30,000 Quebec-Bred Series Final.

The 8th race saw Lit De Rose (Stephane Gendron) go to the lead in the older pacing mares final with stablemate Lune Bleu (Pierre Luc Roy) taking the second spot. Then Miss Rockadali (Guy Gagnon) came first-over at the first quarter in :26.4 and slipped ahead of Lune Bleu into the two-hole.

After the half mile marker in :54.4, race favorite at 1/9, YS Tallia with driver Louis Philippe Roy (LPR) came first over and battled with Lit De Rose past the three-quarters in 1:23.3. Once cleared to the lead, YS Tallia opened up on the final and LPR urged the mare on as she won in a romp by six open length set in 1:52.4. Lit De Rose was second with All You Can Dream (Stephane Brosseau) third.

Her time of 1:52.4 eclipsed the prior record of 1:54.1 set by My Tallia Ideal in 2015 for older pacing mares. YS Tallia is now the fastest mare ever at H3R and is tied with Duc Dorleans with the fourth fastest mile ever at the track.

A five-year-old mare by Western Ideal, YS Tallis is trained by Michel Allard for owner-breeder Yves Sarrazin of La Presentation and paid $2.30 to win.

One of the classic battles of the day took place in the 7th race Quebec-Bred Championship Final for three-year-old trotting colts.

Race favorite Seeyou Men and driver Stephane Brosseau left from the rail to take the early command with Kinnder Dangerous (Pierre Luc Roy) grabbing the two-hole spot. Then Maximuscle (LPR) came first-over and pressed the first quarter to :28.

Unable to clear to the lead, Maximuscle hung game on the outside with Capteur De Reve and driver Stephane Gendron taking the second-over trip past the half mile in :57.

Down the backstretch Gendron moved three-wide with Capteur De Reve past the three-quarters in 1:26.4 and came right after pacesetter Seeyou Men.

These two then went head and head around the final turn and down the stretch until Capteur De Reve showed he was the stronger horse, drawing off to win by one and one-quarter lengths in 1:58. Seeyou Men was second with Kinnder Dangerous third.

Capteur De Reve became the first horse ever to win four Quebec-Bred Championship Finals and he did it in four-straight years at ages 2, 3, 4 and 5. The brilliant gelded son of Muscle Mass is trained by Maxime Velaye and was bred and is owned by the Provoquante Stable of Mirable. He paid $10.80 to win.

Later on the card, in the 10th race, Atomic Million AM tied Capteur De Reve, scoring his fourth Quebec-Bred Series final with a game wire-to-wire triumph.

Leading from the start for driver Guy Gagnon, Atomic Million AM cut fractions of :26.2, :56 and 1:25.4 before Kinnder Jackson, driven by LPR, came after them on the final turn and looked to make a race of it down the stretch, but Atomic Million AM was too strong, winning by one length in 1:55. C L Art Magic (Daniel LaFlamme) was third.

An eight-year-old gelding by Million Dollar Cam, it was his fifth straight win, all at H3R, making him the winningest horse this season. He is trained, owned and was bred by Alain Martin of Gatineau and paid $3.00 to win.

Driver Louis Philippe Roy wasted little time making his way to the winner's circle as he drove Lucky Promesses to victory in the 3rd race $30,000 Quebec-Bred Final for older trotting mares.

Leaving from post four, Roy sent Lucky Promesses right to the front, cut fractions of :28.4, :59.4, 1:28.4, all the while holding the field at bay, then crossed the finish two and one-quarter lengths in front in 1:58.4. Y S Suzanne (Guy Gagnon) was second with Kascara Rose (Stephane Brosseau) third.

A six-year-old mare by Lucky Fool, it was the second straight win and third victory on the year for Lucky Promesses, who is trained by Francis Richard and co-owned by Bruno Morin of St-Lazare-De-Bellechasse with Danny Genois of Quebec City. She paid $3.40 to win.

There were four divisions of the $470,000C Breeders Cup Series for three-year-old fillies and colt pacers on Sunday.

The first filly division (2nd race) saw Cooking The Speed ($6.80), who started in the second tier in post nine, find early clearance before the half mile marker and shot to the lead for driver Stephane Gendron and never looked back, winning by one and one-half lengths in 1:57.4. Akita Bayma (Yves Filion) was second with Jazz (Pierre Luc Roy) third.

It was the daughter of So Surreal's second straight win. She is trained by Michel Allard, who co-owns Cooking the Speed with Allard Racing of Saint-Esprit.

The second filly division was the 11th race where both Moneymakehersmile and HP Xanadu played major hardball for most of the one-mile race.

Moneymakehersmile and driver Pascal Berube went to the lead with Majelyca (Francis Picard) in the two-hole. Then HP Xanadu came first-over for driver Stephane Brosseau and collared Moneymakehersmile and those two went head and head down the backstretch, around the final turn and down the stretch all the way to the wire with Moneymakehersmile barely holding on for a neck triumph in 1:58. Majelyca was third.

It was a lifetime mark for Moneymakehersmile, a Mach Three filly, trained by Dany Fountain for owner-breeder Sotirios Anastasopoulos of Sainte-Therese. She paid $37.30 to win in her second triumph of the season.

The first colt division was the 4th race and Y S Sunshine with LPR in the sulky was able to wire the field after cutting fractions of :26.2, :57 and 1:26.2, then held off D Gs De Vito (Jonathan Lachance) by a half length to win in 1:54.2. Ashleysbest (Pascal Berube) was third.

It was the first win in three starts for YS Sunshine. The gelded son of Sunshine Beach is trained by Michel Allard for breeder-owner Yves Sarrazin of La Presentation. He paid $4.70 to win. Y S Sunshine was the Future Stars final champion last ye for ar.

The second colt division saw three lead changes after a :27.1 first quarter and :56.4 half before HP Napoleon and driver Stephane Brosseau clear to the lead for good by the three-quarters in 1:26.

The gelded son of Big Jim then drew away from the field, winning by five and one-half open lengths in 1:55.2. GA Speed Gaby (Guy Gagnon) was second with Sunshine Lou (Pascal Berube) third.

Trained by Francis Richard owner Claude Hamel, who bred the colt with Celine Paquin, both of Ayers Cliff. He paid $3.20 to win.

Track Notes: Both LPR and Stephane Gendron each had driving triples. Michel Allard led all trainers on the day with three wins from his stable. Live racing resumes next Friday at the Hippodrome 3R with first race post time at 7:00 pm. The Breeders Cup Series takes a week off and will resume with the second round of preliminary action Friday, July 26. For more information, visit www.quebecjockeyclub.com.