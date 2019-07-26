Track record holder back at Hippodrome 3R

Trois-Rivieres, QC - The Hippodrome 3R's newest harness racing track record holder, Only For Justice, is back at the track on Friday evening for the second round of the Breeders Cup Series for three-year-old trotters.

It was just two weeks ago that Only For Justice became the fastest three-year-old trotter in the history of H3R with an amazing 1:57.4 triumph in the opening round of the series.

His time was also the fifth fastest trotting mile ever recorded at the Hippodrome 3R. And at age 2, Only For Justice was the Future Stars Series Champion at H3R. He now has $182,000C in career earnings and great potential for this race season.

And what did Only For Justice due with his week off from the Breeders Cup Series? Why he went to Rideau Carleton Raceway and won a $71,467 division of the Ontario Sire Stakes Gold Division in 1:56, a new lifetime mark for the gelded son of Justice Hall.

Only For Justice now has three wins in six starts for trainer Dany Fontaine and the Gaetan Bono, Inc. Stable of Montreal, who bred and owns the trotter. He is also on a two-race winning streak.

Stephane Brosseau will be aboard Only For Justice from post three on Friday in the 8th race $10,000 division for the colts. He is part of any entry for Fontaine and Gaetan Bono, Inc., who also have Clevisse starting alongside Only For Justice in post two. Clevisse has yet to win in 12 starts this year.

Another entry is the second choice in the race and coupled are Triomphe Duharas (post one) and Cesar Duharas (post eight), who were third and second respectively against Only For Justice two weeks ago.

The fillies are in the limelight in race four with a purse of $10,000C and featured will be the entry from trainer Serge Nadeau of My Claudi P V (post one) and My Lady Hall (post 2).

Claudi P V is the better of the two fillies. Sired by Holiday Road, Claudi P V in her last start was able to grind it out first-over again Choo Choo Blue and win by a length in 2:02.1. She will be driven by Pascal Berube.

Both fillies were bred by Marcel Brouillard of St-Marcel-De-Richelieu and are co-owned with Serge Nadeau of Scott. My Lady Hall is sired by Angus Hall and is winless in five starts. She will be driven by Nadeau.

Rival Choo Choo Blue (post six) raced last week and was able to wire the field in 2:03.1 for her second win this year. Kinderunbelievable (post five) is another contender in the field.

The three-year-old pacers will see action in their second round of Breeders Cup competition on Sunday with four $7,500 divisions for fillies and colts.

For a free race program, watch the H3R race live or any other information, visit www.quebecjockeyclub.com.

After this weekend of racing, the Hippodrome 3R will be closed for live racing until a special Thursday evening program on August 8 due to the Grand Prix Auto Race weekend in Trois-Rivieres.