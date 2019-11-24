Day At The Track

Track record in Three Diamonds

04:16 PM 24 Nov 2019 NZDT
JK First Lady, harness racing
JK First Lady beats Rocknificent in the Three Diamonds
Lisa Photo

JK First Lady and driver Yannick GIngras used outside cover and came on in the stretch to best Rocknificent at the wire in the $411,000 Three Diamonds Final for two-year-old harness racing pacing fillies.

The daughter of Western Ideal, the first foal from the Harness Horse of the Year mare, JK She's A Lady, who also won this race in 2014, covered the one mile race in a lifetime best record of 1:49.2, which was also the track and stakes record.

She is trained by Nancy Takter and owned and was bred by the 3 Brothers Stable of New York, NY. She paid $8.20 to win.

Rocknificent was second with Lyons Sentinel third.

by Steve Wolf, for Harnesslink

 

