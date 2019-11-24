Track record in Three Diamonds

JK First Lady and driver Yannick GIngras used outside cover and came on in the stretch to best Rocknificent at the wire in the $411,000 Three Diamonds Final for two-year-old harness racing pacing fillies.

The daughter of Western Ideal, the first foal from the Harness Horse of the Year mare, JK She's A Lady, who also won this race in 2014, covered the one mile race in a lifetime best record of 1:49.2, which was also the track and stakes record.

She is trained by Nancy Takter and owned and was bred by the 3 Brothers Stable of New York, NY. She paid $8.20 to win.

Rocknificent was second with Lyons Sentinel third.