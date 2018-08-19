Track record in jeopardy in $200,000 Prix DEte

Trois-Rivieres, QC - With a forecast of sunny skies and temperatures in the high 70's, the Hippodrome 3R harness racing track record of 1:50.3 will be in jeopardy Sunday in the $200,000 Prix D'Ete pace for four-year-old's.

The record was first set in the first revival of the Prix D'Ete in 2014 by Sunfire Blue Chip. It was then equaled in the 2015 Prix D'Ete by All Bets Off.

There are eight starters in the 10th race feature and the early favorites are the entry from the Ron Burke Stable of Eddard Hanover (post one) and Filibuster Hanover (post three) could be the one to do it.

Eddard Hanover has H3R's leading driver, Stephane Brosseau, in the bike. In his last start he not only won at Pocono Downs in 1:51.1, and had a :27.3 last quarter mile.

Filibuster Hanover gets the driving services of Canada's leading reinsman, Louis Philippe Roy. Filibuster Hanover was a game third place finisher in the Sam McKee Memorial that was won by Western Joe. He is the richest competitor in the field with lifetime earnings of $1,269,000.

Western Joe would have been the race favorite if not for drawing the far outside post eight. This son of Western Ideal sports nine wins on the year and will be driven by Doug McNair.

Western Joe is seeking his third straight win as he won the Sam McKee Memorial and the prior week took a lifetime mark of 1:47.3 at the Meadowlands.

Completing the field that have a shot at breaking the track record include Miso Fast (Daniel Dube) post seven, Blood Line (Trevor Henry) post five, Beckhams Z Tam (Ricky Macomber) post two, Modern Reflection (Pascal Berube) post five and American Wiggle (Guy Gagnon) in post four.

Only driver Ricky Macomber has never driven at H3R before. Trevor Henry won the Prix D'Ete last year with Western Fame.

Trainers Ron Burke and Jimmy Takter, have each won the Prix D'Ete twice over the past four years. Burke with All Bets Off (2015) and Rockin Ron (2016). Takter won with Sunfire Blue Chip (2014) and Western Fame (2017).

Of the eight drivers in the race, five are from Quebec and seven are from Canada with Ricky Macomber the only driver from the USA.

The only return winners in the field are Eddard Hanover and Western Joe.

It is the first time this season that Filibuster Hanover (Louis Philippe Roy) will be driven by someone other than Yannick Gingras.

Post time is 12:50 pm.

For a free race program, visit www.quebecjockeyclub.com.