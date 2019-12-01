Day At The Track

Track record set at Northfield Park

12:10 PM 01 Dec 2019 NZDT
Blue Ivy, harness racing
Blue Ivy and driver Aaron Merriman set a track record at Northfield Park
JJ Zamaiko photo

Blue Ivy overcame windy conditions and a brisk 39 degrees to become the fastest three-year-old harness racing filly pacer to win in the history of Northfield Park.

Blue Ivy (Captaintreacherous - Ali Blue - American Ideal) fired from post two to lead her competition through quarter times of :26.3, :54.1, 1:22 and 1:51.1, winning by 7 ¾-lengths.

The previous 1:51.2 record was held by sophomore filly pacer Giggles In Dreams and Shawn Barker II set earlier this year.

Blue Ivy now has eight wins in 20 starts this season for owner Renee Bercury and trainer William Bercury. Aaron Merriman was aboard for the winning drive. The victory increased Blue Ivy's earnings to $185,285. Blue Ivy was heavily favored and returned $2.40 to win.

by Ayers Ratlliff, for Northfield Park

