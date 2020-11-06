Track record set in Matron Stakes

Dover, DE - Four Matron Stake races were held at Dover Downs on Thursday November, 5

In the $170,700 Matron for two year old pacing fillies, Continualou ( Sweet Lou ) broke the Dover Downs track record for two year old pacing fillies.

At the start of the race, both Paulas Bet Hanover and Darby Hanover left aggressively. Yannick Gingras won the early battle and sizzled the opening quarter in 26.4. David Miller and Continualou, who tucked in fifth earlier, rushed to the lead before the half in 55.3. The pair continued to pace to the three quarter in 1:23, a 27.2 quarter.

Yannick Gingras pulled the pocket and rustled Paulas Bet Hanover. However, Continualou still possessed another gear and won in 1:50.2, breaking the Dover track record for two year old filly pacers.

When Dave Miller was asked if he was concerned with Gingras pulling the pocket on him, His response was “No I wasn’t concerned at all she was strong”.

Continualou was sent off as the three to five favorite and is owned by Burke Racing Stable and Weaver Bruscemi. Ron Burke is her trainer.

Paulas Bet Hanover held second for driver Yannick Gingras and trainer Ron Burke. Finishing third was Darby Hanover and driver Andy Miller for trainer Ron Burke.

The opening leg of the Matron was for two year old colt and gelding trotters. The purse was $167, 200

Due to the unfortunate scratch of Magical Muscle Man, there were only four starters in the race.

Yannick Gingras took advantage of the shortened field and hustled Type A to the top. Incommunicado and driver Scott Zeron accepted the pocket. The fractions were of 28.2 58.2 127.

Gingras’s strategy proved the winning move and won the race in 1:55 flat.

The last half was trotted in 56.2. The last quarter was trotted 28 seconds flat.

Type A ( Southwind Frank ) is owned by Nancy and Cristina Takter, as well as Frank Canzone. And paid $4.20 to win.

Finishing second, off the pocket trip was Incommunicado driven by Scott Zeron for trainer Ake Svanstedt.

Ethan T Hanover was third for driver Tim Tetrick and trainer Per Engblom.

The second Matron on the card was worth $189,800 for two year old filly trotters.

Driver Ake Svanstedt duplicated the strategy from the earlier Matron by sending IIluminata to the front. David Miller with Frankly My Dear, found a seat in second.

Illuminata set fractions of 27.2 57.3 126.1 and a winning time of 154.4.

Miller saved all the ground staying on the rail, but could not reach the leader.

Illuminata ( Chapter Seven) owned by Knutsson Trotting Inc. and Little E LLC. She is trained and driven by Ake Svanstedt and returned an illuminating $47.2 to win.

Frankly My Dear finished 2nd. For driver David Miller and trainer Ron Burke.

Pub Crawl finished third for driver Andy Miller for trainer Julie Miller.

The final Matron was the $193,000 Matron Stake for two year colt and gelding pacers.

Southwind Gendry, the heavy favorite, lived up to his billing. Bayfield Beach and Andrew McCarthy posted fractions of 26.1 54.2 121.4

Southwind Gendry left and settled in fourth, then grinded first over. The Always B Miki colt eventually powered to the lead after pacing a 27.2 third quarter in the deep stretch and won by a decisive one and a half lengths.

In the winners circle Yannick Gingras noted “ she was tweaking her ears and had plenty left” in amazement.

Southwind Gendry is owned by Burke, J & T Silva-Purnell & Libby, Weaver Bruscemi, Wingfield Five. Yannick Gingras drove for trainer Ron Burke.

Southwind Petyr shadowed second over and finished second for driver Dexter Dunn and trainer Mark Harder. Bayfield Beach, the pace setter, finished third for driver Andrew McCarthy and trainer Brian Brown.

Goldberg wins the Blue Hen Open