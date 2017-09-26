Track records set in Massachusetts Sire Stakes

Plainville, MA---Two tracks records were broken and a third was just missed on the first day of Massachusetts Sire Stake (MASS) harness racing action at Plainridge Park on Monday afternoon (Sept. 25).

Delco Dusty ( Jereme's Jet -Gypsys Good) made her first start at Plainridge a memorable one, winning the $29,766 2-year-old filly pace.

Delco Dusty (Greg Merton) got away second behind Rock Me Threetimes (Shawn Gray) and stayed there for seven-eighths of a mile. Rock Me Threetimes cut speed fractions of :26.4, :55.3 and 1:24.2 as the top two horses broke away from the field. Coming off the final turn, Merton pulled Delco Dusty and out-dueled Rock Me Threetimes to the wire, winning by a length in 1:53.

The time was a new lifetime mark for Delco Dusty in her first lifetime win and it smashed the standing Plainridge Park track record of 1:55 for 2-year-old filly pacers set by Jordan's Jewel in 2008.

Delco Dusty ($7.20) is owned by John De Long of Clinton, Wisconsin and is trained by Heidi Rohr.

Another first-time Plainridge participant was Bag O Chips ( Sierra Kosmos -Heather Spur) who dominated the $25,800 2-year-old filly trot.

The race was over almost as soon as it began as Bag O Chips (Chris Lems) opened up a seven-length advantage at the quarter in :30.2. Maintaining a gapped lead throughout, Bag O Chips got to the half in :58.4 and three-quarters in 1:27.4 before trotting home in hand to win by two in 1:57.4.

It was the first lifetime win for Bag O Chips, a lifetime mark and a new track record for 2-year-old trotting fillies at Plainridge Park, besting the 1:58.2 set by Penny Dream in 2005.

Bag O Chips is owned by Raymond Campbell of Belchertown, Massachusetts and is trained by George Ducharme.

Another powerful performance was turned in by Muscles Jared ( Muscles Massive -Tetiana) who walked away with the victory in the $26,500 3-year-old colt and gelding trot.

Muscles Jared (Chris Lems) left like a rocket and opened up five-lengths on top at the quarter in :28.1. Lems then proceeded to tour the facility as his trotter set fractions of :57.4 and 1:26.2 with no resistance from behind. Muscles Jared then pulled away and opened up an eight-length lead under the wire, winning in 1:55.3, which was just one-fifth of a second off the track record for 3-year-old trotting geldings.

Muscles Jared is owned by Alfred Ross of South Dartmouth, Massachusetts and is trained by George Ducharme.

Lindy The Kid ( Artistic Fella -Lindy's Bandita) stole the show in the $26,050 3-year-old colt and gelding pace and grabbed his second win of the year in the process.

Rock The Heavens (Eddie Davis Jr.) seated the field and went to the quarter in :27.2. Quickly tiring of being second, Greg Merton pulled Lindy The Kid and took the lead before the half in :56 flat. From there things all went his way as he paced on a comfortable lead with no challenges from behind. After passing three-quarters in 1:25.1 Lindy The Kid cruised home to an easy two-length win in 1:54.4.

Lindy The Kid is owned by Lindy Farm of Connecticut and is trained by Frank Antonacci.

Other MASS results and their connections include

$26,200 3-year-old filly trot

Onangelwings ( Archangel -Anotherpennyplease) 2:01.1

Owner-George Ducharme Stable LLC, Alfred Ross and Paul Fontaine of Massachusetts

Driver-Chris Lems

Trainer-George Ducharme

$14,450 2-year-old colt and gelding pace

Twelve ( Shady Character -Sabine Hanover) 1:56.1, $3.80

Owner-Dean Malin, Gilbertville, Massachusetts

Driver-Eddie Davis Jr.

Trainer-Eddie Davis Jr.

$14,450 2-year-old colt and gelding pace

I'm A Clown ( I'm Gorgeous -Lordy Miss Scarlet) 1:56.3, $7.00

Owner-Nelson R. Malin III, Gilbertville, Massachusetts

Driver-Shawn Gray

Trainer-Kevin Switzer

$30,300 2-year-old colt and gelding trot

Kinda Lucky Lindy ( Lucky Chucky -Kinda Crazy Lindy) 1:58.1, $3.00

Owner-Lindy Farms of Connecticut

Driver-Greg Merton

Trainer-Frank Antonacci

$28,250 3-year-old filly pace

Meadows Rosebud ( Western Maverick -Rose Of Aquamarine) 1:55.1, $10.40

Owner-Lorraine O'Connor of Bedford, Massachusetts

Driver-Eddie Davis Jr.

Trainer-Ralph Anderson

The second leg of the Massachusetts Sire Stakes for all ages, gaits and genders will be held at Plainridge Park on Monday (Oct. 2).

By Tim Bojarski, for the Standardbred Owners of Massachusetts