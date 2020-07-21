Track, stakes record for Captain Corey

WASHINGTON, PA, July 20, 2020 -- Freshman trotter Captain Corey may have been making his pari-mutuel debut in Monday's $208, 721 Pennsylvania Sires Stake at The Meadows, but it took him only 1:54.1 to rewrite the record books. With that mile, the son of Googoo Gaagaa- Luv U All became the fastest 2-year-old trotter ever at The Meadows . . . and shattered the stake record to boot.

The event known as the Hickory Pride was contested over three divisions, with Type A and In Range taking the other splits.

While Captain Corey's performance was electrifying and marked him as a colt to watch in the 2-year-old trotting division, trainer/driver Ake Svanstedt said it came as no surprise to him.

"He got home very well in his qualifiers," Svansted said. "He's a huge horse. I think he's one of the best young horses I've ever trained. He's staked everywhere. "

Captain Corey powered to the lead and put the field away with a 27.4 third quarter. Plumville Prince rallied for second, 4-1/4 lengths back, with Tart Tongue third. The mile erased the track record of 1:54.4 held jointly by Sutton and Giveitgasandgo and wiped out the stake record of 1:55.2 that Whats The Word and Real Cool Sam shared.

SRF Stable, Knutsson Trotting and Midnight Sun Partners campaign Captain Corey.

Type A also was a facile winner on the front end, defeating Take All Comers by 1-3/4 lengths in 1:56. Johan Palema completed the ticket.

"I thought he was the horse to beat in there for sure," said winning driver Yannick Gingras. "I didn't really want to follow anybody. He might not be as quick as some of the other ones, but he never gets tired."

Nancy Takter trains Type A, a son of Southwind Frank -Up Front Laura, and owns with Frank Canzone.

In Range was sitting behind sluggish fractions when Tim Tetrick sent him on his way. The son of Bar Hopping-Ilia zipped to the front and prevailed in 1:57.1, 1-1/2 lengths better than Bacardi. Fly Light earned show.

"When I moved him, he marched right up there and did the job right." Tetrick said. "It's still a game to him; he's out there playing around. But every time I talk to him, he's got more speed, so I'm very happy with him."

Marcus Melander conditions In Range, who has opened his career with two straight stake victories, for AMG Stable, Kenneth Kjellgren, Tomas Ansell and Rick Wahlstedt.

$100,000 PA Stallion Series -- 2-Year-Old Colt & Gelding Trotters

Captain Corey wasn't the only youngster to set a stake record. In Monday's subfeature, Arnold N Dicky waltzed to a 16-3/4-length romp in 1:55.1, bettering Savini's previous stake mark of 1:56.4. Dave Palone piloted the son of Bar Hopping-Kalibrated for trainer Chuck Sylvester, who owns with Amy Stoltzfus, Neal Goldman and Gilbert Short.

Trainer Julie Miller and driver Andy Miller teamed for a stake double with Sunny Crockett and Lindys Goin Crazy while Lepanto and Think I Can took the other splits.

Live racing at The Meadows continues Tuesday when the 15-race program features a $12,271.78 carryover in the final-race Super Hi-5 and a $5,000 total-pool guarantee for the Early Pick 4 (race 3). In addition, The Meadows will draw for post positions for eliminations for the $450,000 (est) Delvin Miller Adios Pace for the Orchids, which are set for Saturday. First post Tuesday is 12:45 PM.