Equibase buys American Teletimer timing assets

Equibase has announced the acquisition of American Teletimer Corporation’s Timing Assets. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Axcis Information Network Inc. (TrackMaster), has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the timing assets of American Teletimer Corporation (ATC), a leading provider of timing, photo finish and video services for Thoroughbred, Standardbred and Greyhound racing.

ATC will maintain its photo finish and television production service segments of its business, which includes racetracks and other facilities in the United States and Canada.

TrackMaster will take over ATC’s timing business for Thoroughbred and Standardbred racing at 52 U.S. tracks. The transaction is expected to close in January 2020.

“Equibase has made significant progress in implementing its automated tracking strategy and we are the official timer at the six tracks that have installed global positioning satellite (GPS) systems,” said Equibase President and Chief Operating Officer Jason Wilson.

“Acquiring the timing business of ATC made sense as we move to upgrade the data collection process with the more widespread adoption of GPS technology in the coming years.

“GPS technology is versatile enough to time races as well as provide rich data sets that can be used to create more engaging video graphics,” Wilson continued.

“The technology also allows us to greatly enhance the presentation of handicapping information beyond the basic formats of traditional results charts and past performance lines, which were created more than 100 years ago. Finally, the technology allows for a more efficient collection of workout data, which we plan to introduce in the future.”

As part of the agreement between the two companies, Equibase will designate ATC as its preferred photo finish, graphics and television production services partner.

“We see the wave of GPS technology coming and we are fully supportive of it,” said ATC President and Chief Executive Officer Joel Rosenzweig. “Given Equibase’s position in the industry, they were the best entity to assume control of the Thoroughbred and Standardbred timing aspects of our business. This allows us to focus our strategies on our photo finish and video services, which are second to none."