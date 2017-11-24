Traders wins Prix Edmond Henry at Vincennes

Traders, by this win, claims a bid to the lucrative Grand Prix de Cornulier

November 20, 2017 - The featured harness racing Prix Edmond Henry (monte, Gr, II, purse €120,000, 2700 meters, eight starters) went to even-money odds Traders (5m Ready Cash -Graziella) and his jockey Yoann Lebourgeois.

This horse, that once bested Bold Eagle , is owned and trainer by Philippe Allaire.

8/1 Bilibili (6g Niky -Quetty du Donjon) was second ridden by Alexandre Abrivard for breeder/owner Jean Pierre Barjon and trainer L.Cl. Abrivard. Third was 20.6/1 Bohemian Rhapsody (6f Niky -Kuela Lumpur) and Camille Levesque for owner/breeder Pierre Levesque and trainer Thomas Levesque.

Traders, by this win, claims a bid to the lucrative Grand Prix de Cornulier the Sunday before the Prix d’Amerique, that carries a purse of €700,000 and is the richest monte event in the world.

The Prix de Cornulier began in 1931 and has showcased legendary winners such as three time victors Jag de Bellouet. Kaiser Trot, Bellino II and well known double winners such as Roxane Grif. Tidalium Pelo, Tabriz, Dream With Me and others.

The last five winners are shown below (Wikipedia file):

On the November 20 card at Vincennes was the Q+ Prix de Montignac-Chorente (purse €88,000, 2700 meters, 18 starters) and 5/1 Balbir (6g Ganymede -Manzir) scored timed in 1.13.9kr for trainer/driver Mickael Cormy and owner Ecurie de Vieux Chene. 58.2/1 Quick Fix (8g From Above -Glued) was a close second for Dominik Locqueneux and trainer Lutfi Kolgjini. 2.3/1 Bakchich (6g Quopeck -Paux de Villeneuve) was third for Yoann Lebourgeois and trainer J.M. Legros. 32.1/1 Tell Me No Lies and 20.1/1 Anette du Mirel were fourth and fifth to the line.

Also on the PV program was the Prix de Loudun (purse €60,000, 2850 meters, 13 strarters) and the 1.16.5kr timed victory went to 1.3/1 Dark Night Love (4f Royal Lover -Querida de Vonnas) with trainer Jean Michel Bazire up.

Thomas H. Hicks