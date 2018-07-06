Trainer disqualified for 12 months

On Thursday June 28, 2018 RWWA Stewards conducted the Stewards inquiry in relation to the report received from the ChemCentre in Perth, that the pre-race blood sample taken from TRISON prior to it competing in Race 1 at Gloucester Park on June 15 2018, has been found to have a level of total carbon dioxide content (TCO2) in excess of 36.0 millimoles per litre in plasma.

Evidence was heard from RWWA Investigator Ms. F. Bennett, RWWA Industry Veterinarian Dr. J. Medd, Chem Centre Analyst Ms. M. Raghvani and trainer Mr. C. Suvaljko.

Mr. Suvaljko pleaded guilty to the following charges:

Charge under HRR190 (1),(2) Presentation free of prohibited substances, with the particulars of the charge being that “Mr. Suvaljko as the trainer, presented TRISON to race in Race 1 at Gloucester Park on June 15, 2018 not free of the prohibited substance alkalinising agents, as evidenced by a concentration of TCO2 in excess of 36.0mm/L in plasma.” Charge under HRR 196C Administering Substance, with the particulars of the charge being that “Mr. Suvaljko did administer the alkalinising agent NEUTRADEX to TRISON, which was engaged to race in Race 1 at Gloucester Park on June 15, 2018, on Thursday June 14, 2018 which was within one clear day of the commencement of the race contrary to the provisions of Rule 196C.”

Stewards, having reserved their decision with respect to penalty, advised Mr. Suvaljko yesterday that a disqualification of 12 months was being imposed with respect to the offence under HR190 and a fine of $2,000 for the offence under 196C. TRISON which finished 8th in the event was also disqualified.

In determining the penalty Stewards took into account, amongst other things:

The length and depth of Mr. Suvaljko’s involvement in harness racing and prior record which included three previous offences in relation to prohibited substances rules.

The high level of TCO2 reported by both the Chem Centre (>39.0mm/L) and RASL (38.8mm/L)

The serious nature of these offences and the need for deterrence both general and specific

