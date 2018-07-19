Trainer Stephanie Smith disqualified for 6 months

On Thursday 5 July 2018, RWWA Stewards conducted an inquiry into a report received from the ChemCentre in Perth that the pre-race blood sample taken from BORONIA GULLY prior to it competing in and finishing tenth in Race 3 the Golden Glass Fillies and Mares MS Pace (1684m) at Pinjarra on Monday 18 June 2018 was found to have a level of total carbon dioxide content (TCO2) in excess of 36.0 millimoles per litre in plasma.

This finding had been verified by Racing Analytical Services Limited Laboratory (RASL) in Victoria.

Evidence was heard from RWWA Investigator Mrs Freya Bennett, RWWA Industry Veterinarian Dr Judith Medd, ChemCentre Analyst Ms Kelly Wilson and the Trainer Ms Stephanie Smith.

Ms Smith pleaded guilty to the following charges; Under HRR190 (1) and (2) – that Ms Smith as the trainer, presented BORONIA GULLY to race in Race 3 at Pinjarra on 18 June 2018 not free of the prohibited substance alkalinising agents, as evidenced by a concentration of TCO2 in excess of 36.0 millimoles per litre in plasma. Under HRR196C - that Ms Smith did administer the alkalinising agent EquiShure to BORONIA GULLY on Sunday 17 June 2018 which was engaged to race in Race 3 at Pinjarra on 18 June 2018, such administration being within one clear day of the commencement of the race, contrary to the provisions of Rule 196C. Under HRR190B(1)(b) – that Ms Smith failed to maintain a record of treatment of alkalinising agents and ulcer treatments to the mare BORONIA GULLY. Stewards having reserved their decision with respect to penalty, advised Ms Smith yesterday that a disqualification of 6 (six) months was being imposed with respect to the offence under HRR 190, that a fine of $2,000 was being imposed for the offence under HRR196C, and that a fine of $200 was being imposed for the failure to maintain a record of treatments to BORONIA GULLY. BORONIA GULLY which finished 10th was also disqualified from the race in question.

In determining the penalties, stewards took into account amongst other things:

Ms Smith’s very good record over a number of years in both Thoroughbred and Harness Racing.

The professional and respectful manner in which Ms Smith conducted herself during the investigation and inquiry into this matter.

The acknowledgement of all three offences.

The question of the totality of penalties.

The nature of the prohibited substance, being classed as potentially performance enhancing.

The high levels of TCO2 reported by both the ChemCentre and RASL.

Previous cases and penalties issued for the respective rules in question.

The serious nature of these offences and the need for deterrence both general and specific.