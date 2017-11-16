Trainer arrested in race-fixing probe

A Victorian harness-racing trainer has been arrested by police as part of a criminal investigation.

The Herald Sun has been told the inquiry is looking into allegations of race fixing from several years ago.

Detectives from the Victoria Police sporting integrity intelligence unit executed two warrants in central Victoria on Tuesday.

The searches were made on properties in the Bendigo area.

A Victoria Police spokesman said a 60-year-old man was arrested and interviewed and has been released pending summons.

That man has been a harness-racing trainer for decades.

“The investigation remains ongoing,” the police spokesman said.

A harness-racing figure connected to the properties declined to comment when contacted by the Herald Sun.

“I’ve got no comment at all,” he said.

Victoria Police set up the sporting integrity intelligence unit in 2013 amid heightened corruption concerns.

It has previously run significant investigations into fixing in harness-racing.

By Leo Schlink and Mark Buttler, Herald Sun

Reprinted with permission of The Herald Sun