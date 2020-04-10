Trainer banned from entering racecourses

A high-profile Canterbury harness racing trainer has handed in his trainer’s licence after being charged with numerous offences including attempting to administer a banned substance to a horse.
Nigel McGrath is facing five charges and has been served with a notice banning him from entering any racecourse.
His West Melton property was raided by Racing Integrity Unit officials last month.
He has now been charged with:
- Attempting to administer with another person a prohibited substance to Steel The Show.
- Refusing to make a statement to inspectors regarding his actions.
- Obstructing a racecourse inspector(s) in their attempts to seize evidence.
- Failure to follow lawful direction when instructed regarding Steel The Show.
- Failure to follow lawful direction when requested regarding production of evidence.
