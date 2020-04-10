Day At The Track

Trainer banned from entering racecourses

10:00 AM 10 Apr 2020 NZST
Nigel McGrath,Harness racing
Nigel McGrath
A high-profile Canterbury harness racing trainer has handed in his trainer’s licence after being charged with numerous offences including attempting to administer a banned substance to a horse.

Nigel McGrath is facing five charges and has been served with a notice banning him from entering any racecourse.

His West Melton property was raided by Racing Integrity Unit officials last month.

He has now been charged with:

  • Attempting to administer with another person a prohibited substance to Steel The Show.
  • Refusing to make a statement to inspectors regarding his actions.
  • Obstructing a racecourse inspector(s) in their attempts to seize evidence.
  • Failure to follow lawful direction when instructed regarding Steel The Show.
  • Failure to follow lawful direction when requested regarding production of evidence.

Reprinted with permission from Star News

