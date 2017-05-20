Day At The Track

Trainer disqualifications over dinner brawl

01:32 PM 20 May 2017 NZST
disqualified.jpg Grant Hodges Nathan Ford.
Grant Hodges
Nathan Ford.

Two prominent trainer-drivers have been handed lengthy disqualifications by stewards over their involvement in a fracas at the annual harness racing awards dinner in Hobart 18 months ago.

Brighton-based Nathan Ford was disqualified for a total of four years on four separate charges, including conduct prejudicial to harness racing, failing to attend an inquiry and giving false evidence.

Ford is already serving a disqualification for an unrelated offence that doesn’t expire until November 2019.

With the new penalty added to that ban, he is now out until November 2023.

Grant Hodges, a premiership-winning trainer when based at Bridport but now living in Victoria, was disqualified for three years – two years for assault and one year for failing to attend an inquiry.

He is out until May 2020.

Stewards also warned off Tyler Ford, an unlicensed person, for three years for assault, prejudicial conduct and failing to attend an inquiry.

Beauty Point trainer-driver Rohan Hillier and his brother Troy were found to have played lesser roles in the altercation but were each fined $1000 for prejudicial conduct.

All penalties are subject to possible appeals.

Greg Mansfield

Reprinted with permission of The Examiner

 
