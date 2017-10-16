Trainer disqualified for two years

On Wednesday 11 October 2017, Harness Racing New South Wales (HRNSW) Stewards concluded an Inquiry that commenced on Wednesday 27 September 2017 into a report received from the Australian Racing Forensic Laboratory that 3-methoxytyramine (including both free 3-methoxytyramine and 3-methoxytyramine liberated from its conjugates) above the threshold of 4.0 milligrams per litre in urine had been detected in the urine sample taken from;



HOT SHOT WOMAN following its run in race 3, the ROCK N ROLL HEAVEN ALABAR NSW BREEDERS CHALLENGE FOUR-YEAR-OLD MARES FINAL (GROUP 1)(1609 metres) conducted at Tabcorp Park Menangle on Sunday 25 June 2017.



The “B” sample was confirmed by Racing Analytical Services Limited (RASL) in Victoria.



Michael Langdon appeared at the Inquiry and provided evidence regarding his training establishment and his husbandry practices. Evidence was presented to the Inquiry by HRNSW Regulatory Veterinarian Dr Martin Wainscott and the Certificates of Analysis were also presented in evidence.



Mr Langdon pleaded guilty to a charge issued pursuant to Australian Harness Racing Rules (AHRR) 190 (1), (2) & (4) as stated:



AHRR 190. (1) A horse shall be presented for a race free of prohibited substances.



(2) If a horse is presented for a race otherwise than in accordance with sub rule (1) the trainer of the horse is guilty of an offence….



(4) An offence under sub rule (2) or sub rule (3) is committed regardless of the circumstances in which the prohibited substance came to be present in or on the horse.



Mr Langdon was disqualified for a period of 2 years to commence from 4 August 2017, the date upon which he was stood down pursuant to AHRR 183.



In determining penalty Stewards acknowledged the following;



Mr Langdon’s guilty plea;Mr Langdon’s involvement in the harness racing industry;Classification of the Prohibited Substance;A previous Prohibited Substance matter in 1995 andMr Langdon’s licence history and other personal subjective facts.



Acting under the provisions of Rule 195, HOT SHOT WOMAN was disqualified from the abovementioned race.



Mr Langdon was advised of his right to appeal these decisions.



Harness Racing NSW (HRNSW) is the controlling body for harness racing in New South Wales with responsibility for commercial and regulatory management of the industry including 33 racing clubs across the State. HRNSW is headed by an industry-appointed Board of Directors and is independent of Government.



To arrange an interview or for further information please contact:



Michael Prentice - Integrity Manager



(02) 9722 6600 - mprentice@hrnsw.com.au



Graham Loch - Chairman of Stewards



(02) 9722 6628 - gloch@hrnsw.com.au