Trainer looking to future in South Australia

Suresoundslikealie and Wayne Hill after their Globe Derby win – her fourth victory in her past 10 starts

While there's a shadow of uncertainty about the future of South Australian harness racing, well-known industry identity Aaron Bain is as positive as ever.

The South Australian trainer has certainly pulled the right rein with an innovative promotion that's attracting newcomers to the sport from across Australia, and even overseas.

"It has really taken off and we would have 500 owners with another 150 who get updated stable news and other information," Bain said.

"The concept is aimed at bringing new people on board and getting other people back into harness racing. They key to that has been developing a concept that caters for everyone's budget."

The promotion, known as the Aaron Bain Racing 100 Club, was first developed in 2019 to coincide with 100 years of harness racing in South Australia.

"I got wind that the milestone was coming up and found out later that the early harness racing meetings were held near the Adelaide University as well as Alberton Oval," Bain said.

"It made sense to launch the 100 Club to coincide with the anniversary. It just involved 100 people putting up $100 for a 100th share, with no further ongoing costs," he said.

"It took off way quicker than any of us could believe-and was sold out in 72 hours. People from Canada, USA, New Zealand and Bali have jumped on board."

Bain said the first horse he purchased was a mare named Suresoundslikealie.

"Things didn't start on the right foot with her. There were a number of issues in the first 18 months, including hurting a knee during a wild storm," he said.

"It was frustrating, but the club members were patient and it was a relief when she finally broke through at Mildura in October last year."

Suresoundslikealie ( Big Jim -Always Lacking ( The Wrath Of Pan ) has since had eight starts for three wins, all at Adelaide's Globe Derby Park, and four placings.

Bain said he'd introduced a swimming routine for the mare which has played a big part in her success.

"She goes in the Gawler and Barossa Jockey Club's equine pool most days. It's 60 metres long and we've built her up to spend 20 minutes in there," he said.

Bain has continued to develop the 100-club concept, with another 100 member group selling out in 24 hours and another established with 240 members.

"It's still the same deal with $100 up front and no more to pay. We purchased a former Kiwi pacer in Arco and that will be raced by the 240 members in the ABR Ladies Club," Bain said.

Keen members of the all-female 240 club came from as far as Mildura watch Arco’s trial victory with Dani Hill in the sulky

Arco stepped out for her new owners for the first time last weekend - attracting the biggest crowd seen at the Gawler trials in many years.

"It was fantastic. There would have been 100 members there watching her trial, including Lorraine Coombes, from Mildura, who got up at 4am to travel over and get there in time," he said.

Arco was handled by champion driver Dani Hill and looked impressive with a super trial win. Hill will drive the horse at the races and, with women-only ownership, the racing colors will be all-pink.

A barbecue breakfast was provided, and Hill and Bain both addressed the owners, who then had the opportunity to meet and have photographs taken with their equine star.

A barbecue and a chat with the driver Dani Hill and the trainer Aaron Bain rounded off a pleasant trials morning at Gawler

Bain said a fourth membership group was now "in the wings."

"The response has really been exciting. For a huge percentage of the owners, it's their first time in ownership in harness racing and that's great -it's really the aim of the whole concept. We developed a model which we felt could succeed and that would support the future of the sport," he said.

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura