Trainer sidelined with another bad break

Major Crocker with Greg Sugars and trainer Vince Vallelonga after winning the 2014 Breeders Crown Final at Tabcorp Park Melton.

Victorian trainer Vince Vallelonga is taking an enforced break from the sport after suffering a broken leg as a result of getting kicked by a horse in December.

it is the same leg that was broken about 18 months earlier.

Vallelonga, who grew up in Mildura, has been involved in the sport for over 50 years since obtaining his first horse at the age of sixteen. He has worked at the stables of both Peter Tonkin and Lance Justice at various stages and was private trainer for Eric Anderson when based at Euston in New South Wales.

He has enjoyed success with a number of horses but really hit the big time preparing Group 1 winners Franco Tiger and Major Crocker.