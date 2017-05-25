Suspended for using dangerous drug

Schenectady, NY --- The New York State Gaming Commission today indefinitely suspended harness owner, trainer and driver Michael S. Weiner for racing four horses at Monticello Raceway doped with mitragynine, a dangerous drug with performance enhancing and analgesic effects similar to cocaine and morphine.

Commonly known as Kratom and derived from the plant Mitragyna speciosa that grows only in Southeast Asia, there is no legitimate reason for mitragynine to be found in any race horse. Kratom is a controlled substance in many countries and has been declared a “drug of concern” by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency with no known legitimate industrial, agrochemical, chemical, human or veterinary medical use.

The drug was found in Weiner’s horses through the introduction of an analytical detection methodology by the New York Drug Testing and Research Program (NYDTRP). To date, it has not been identified in any other racing jurisdiction. After the NYDTRP identified the presence of Kratom, the lab conducted a drug administration trial to substantiate that administration had occurred within one week of the horses’ races in clear violation of Commission rules.

“This dangerous drug has no business anywhere in horse racing,” said Ronald Ochrym, the Commission’s Director of Horse Racing and Pari-Mutuel Wagering. “Thanks to the innovative work of the New York Drug Testing and Research Program, this individual is no longer participating in the sport and we are on the lookout for additional cheaters.”

Weiner trained four horses that raced at Monticello Raceway on February 2, 3 and 7, 2017.

Bupa Bruiser finished first in the third race at Monticello on February 2, 2017

French Lick finished fifth in the third race at Monticello on February 3, 2017

Vernon Belle finished second in the seventh race at Monticello on February 3, 2017

Majestic Jo finished first in the fifth race at Monticello on February 7, 2017

All four horses have been disqualified and Weiner’s share of purses in the above mentioned races have been ordered returned.

Effective today, Weiner is summarily suspended and is excluded from all New York tracks. Upon full adjudication by the Commission, Weiner could ultimately have his license to participate revoked and face up to $25,000 in fines per violation.

A hearing on the matter is currently scheduled for June 2.

What is Mitragynine?

Click here.

More here

Chemists study the neurochemistry of alkaloids from the Mitragyna plant

In study after study, Mitragynine is called out as the most prevalent and potent alkaloid in the kratom leaf’s arsenal.

Unintentional Fatal Intoxications with Mitragynine

by Lee Park, director of communications, New York State Gaming Commission