Trainers injured after serious collision

Harness racing trainers Margot Nyhan and Peter Davis are recovering in hospital after their horse float was involved in a serious high speed collision while they were transporting their racing team to the Amberley races yesterday morning.

Nyhan and Davis were on their way to Rangiora with several horses on board when there were hit by a car at the intersection of Newtons Road and Dawson Road in the Christchurch suburb of Templeton.

The pair have both sustained broken ribs in the accident, while their 3 win pacer Game Changer had to be euthanised at the scene.

Other horses travelling on the float have also received injuries in the incident.

More updates to follow.