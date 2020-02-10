Training ranks again lure class driver

Kima Frenning will branch out as a trainer this week with Luke Stokie-owned Kardesler

Ace Victorian harness racing driver Kima Frenning has swept all before her in a short time on the track...now she's again trying her hand in her own right at the training side.

"I really love training them. But whether I eventually build up a bit of team, we'll have to wait and see," Frenning said.

"I actually have a runner at Ballarat this Tuesday night. I can't believe how nervous I am. I haven't been talking much about it because I don't want to be a jinx," she said.

Frenning has warm pre-post favorite Kardesler (American Ideal-Kusadasi (Presidential Ball) competing in the opening event, the second heat of the Barkley Motor Lodge Pace.

The six-year-old bay horse showed his qualities with an easy trial win at Kilmore early last week in a small field-the mile rate of 2.02-6 being easily the quickest of the seven trials conducted.

"He did go nicely. Luke Stokie, of Stokie Racing Group, picked him out and his form in New Zealand was pretty good," Frenning said.

"I've got the horse at Shepparton, which is only 25 minutes from my home."

Frenning, who has held a trainer's licence for about 16 months, prepared the brilliant Buster Brady for the Stokie Group, winning eight of 19 starts, when attached to the strong Aiken barn. He was the first horse she trained in her own right.

"I really did get spoilt with Buster Brady. He's a lovely horse and we won a number of cups before taking out the country club championship, which was decided on a points system," she said.

The Frenning/Buster Brady combination claimed the $50,000 G2 Geelong Pacing Cup, followed by the $35,000 apiece Cobram, Echuca and Maryborough G3 gold cups; and then the $60,000 Horsham G2 cup.

This was all in a four-month whirlwind period from late November, 2018, to March, 2019.

The new season then saw a victory in the $24,000 VHRC Classic at Melton. Buster Brady (Real Desire-Kacie Marie (Clever Innocence) has 16 wins and seven placings for stakes of over $350,000.

Frenning, a former Swedish Monte rider, arrived here about five years ago, hoping to get an opportunity in similar events being held in Victoria at the time.

After transitioning from rider to driver beginning in the 2014/15 season, she has now driven 285 winners, with last season being a standout, topping the ton for the first time with 121 in total. So far this season Frenning, fresh from a Globe Derby double and a Cranbourne victory at the weekend, has moved to 73.

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura