Trashytonguetalker sizzles in Dan Patch elims

Columbus, MN - The Sunday night (July 8) card at Running Aces was a fantastic program of action packed harness racing, and was headlined by the Eliminations for the 2018 Dan Patch FFA Pace, with both of those races producing absolute thrillers.

Each division of the elims went for $15,000, and the top 5 finishers advanced to the Dan Patch Preview (July 15) and The $50,000 Final (July 22).

Trashytonguetalker was the talk of the tote-board in his division, and he did not disappoint his backers, delivering a gutsy and stellar performance from post seven.

Driver Dean Magee fired the 6 year old Art's Chip progeny right off the wings of the gate, while Stevensville (Rick Magee) was away fast from post three for the pocket position, and Bestinthebusiness (Gerald Longo) was on the attack from post six. Bestinthebusiness tried with all his might to sweep past the leader, but the Bobcat would have no part of that, keeping Trashytonguetalker rolling, and delivering his rival a parking ticket.

The early battle resulted in blistering fractions of 26.1 and 53.4 before Bestinthebusiness began to retreat. Stevensville began to take closer order and take aim at the leader as they rounded for home, and passed the 3/4 pole in 1:22, but Trashytonguetalker remained game and would not relent, posting a solid 1/2 length tally and stopping the timer at 1:50.4 to equal the fastest mile ever recorded at Running Aces (Six Gun, Jason Ryan, 2013).

Stevensville was a strong second and To The Limit (Steve Wiseman) had saved ground throughout to be a clear third in the record mile. Trashytonguetalker ($3.60) is owned by Terry Lee Leonard and Christopher Schick, and locally trained by Brett ballinger. The remaining qualifiers in the field were Gold Star Mysti (4th) and I'm An Athlete (5th).

The other $15,000 Elimination division went to Nine Ways (Dean Magee), who turned in a dramatic stretch rally to sweep by all of his rivals in the lane for an impressive tally in 1:51.3.

The early pace was dramatic as well, with a 3-wide battle for the early lead as Firedrake (Nick Roland) charged away from the gate from post three, with Hawk's Red Chief (Rick Magee) immediately engaging from the rail position and Bettor's Promise (James Kennedy) joining the frey as they headed for the quarter.

They were still 3-high as they passed the marker in 26.1. Firedrake was able to wiggle his way into the pocket as Bettor's Promise remained parked and pressing on, with Nuclear Dragon (Kyle Husted) chiming in as they rounded for the half, they were still two and three wide in 54.1. Hawk's Red Chief was ultra game and continued to maintain his command down the backstretch and as they continued to assert strong pressure around the final turn.

They passed the 3/4 juncture in 1:22.3 and the 3-wide battle began to sizzle once again, as Nine Ways had thrown his hat into the ring on the outside. Nuclear Dragon was surging past the leader and Firedrake was finding room at the inside, but Nine Ways was fastest of all to the wire, drawing away by 1 1/4 lengths in 1:51.3 over Nuclear Dragon and Firedrake. Hawk's Red Chief was home 4th and Bettor's Promise secured 5th to advance to the final.

Nine Ways ($33.60) is a 4 year old gelded son of Delmarvalous, he is owned by Antonia Storer and trained by Denise Maier.

The $12,000 Open Handicap Trot also went to post on Sunday night, and was another thrilling contest. Banker Volo (Rick Magee) and Silverlode (Lemoyne Svendsen) both left sharply from the two outside posts and Silverlode won the early battle, as they passed the quarter in 27.3.

Pridecrest (Steve Wiseman) made a sweeping move to the front at the 3/8 pole, and Another Breath immediately launched a first-over attack on the new leader, as they traded blows past the half in :56. Pridecrest maintained the advantage dow the back lane, with Banker Volo tipping second-over as they headed into the final turn and hit the 3/4 mark in 1:25.2.

Rounding for home, the pressure was finally taking its toll on Pridecrest, as Another Breath took a slight advantage, but Banker Volo was trotting strong on the outside and would sweep by for a 1 1/4 length victory in 1:55 over Another Breath, and a fast closing Ideal Jesse (James Yoder).

Tonight's tally was win number four on the season and 35th career tally for Banker Volo ($10.20), who is owned by Jeralene Roland and trained by Jenni King.

Dean Magee turned in a very impressive night, with 5 victories on the card, including a sweep of the Dan Patch eliminations, and Rick Magee picked up a hat-trick of 3 winners as well.

The 20 cent Jackpot Pick-5 wager has a carryover of $4126.97 and the 50 cent Hi-5 has a carryover of $1,531.61 for Tuesday night (July 10), with first post at 7:00 pm CDT.