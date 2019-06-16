Treacherous Reign topples Warrawee Ubeaut

MILTON, June 15, 2019 --A fast pace by Warrawee Ubeaut set up pocket-sitter Treacherous Reign to power past the tiring leader late and win the $454,000 Fan Hanover harness racing final on Saturday night at Woodbine Mohawk Park.

Stonebridge Soul surged to the top and yielded command to Powerful Chris moving into the first turn. Driver Dexter Dunn moved Treacherous Reign first over into a :27 opening quarter to take control before letting 1-2 favourite Warrawee Ubeaut brush to the lead.

Through a :54.1 half and by three-quarters in 1:21.1, Warrawee Ubeaut clung to command through the stretch as Treacherous Reign popped pocket and room opened for Powerful Chris to slid through the cones. Treacherous Reign edged past Warrawee Ubeaut in the final strides to win by a nose while Powerful Chris finished a neck farther back in third.

"I had to come into the race with confidence," Dunn said after the race. "She hasn't done anything wrong on the campaign she's had so far, so I sort of knew the way she was doing her runs before tonight she still had something left. Obviously [when] you go up against a great filly like Warrawee [Ubeaut] you don't know. It probably wasn't until the last hundred feet I might have a chance to get past Yannick [Gingras on Warrawee Ubeaut], so I waited to come out a little bit to keep my momentum up and I still didn't know...but she dug in."

A three-year-old filly by Captaintreacherous , Treacherous Reign won her eighth race from 16 starts, earning $517,365 for owners Alagna Racing LLC, Big Als Stables, Let It Ride Stables Inc. and Dana Parham. Tony Alagna conditions the $7.20 winner and collected his second stakes victory on Pepsi North America Cup night.



--New Image Media

"Last year when we started out at Pennsylvania she actually beat Warrawee Ubeaut at The Meadows," Alagna said after the race. "It wasn't out of her realm that I thought she could talent wise. We over raced her; she was tired [and] we put her away. The good thing about her is you can forgive and forget. She's come back great this year and has just been rock solid."

By Ray Cotolo

for Woodbine Mohawk Park