The €240,000 Criterium Continental

05:53 AM 27 Dec 2016 NZDT
Treasure Kronos Treasure Kronos
Jörgen Tufvesson / ALN Photo
December 25, 2016 - The Gr. I Criterium Continental (purse €240,000, 2100 meters autostart, 16 European starters) went to 23.5/1 upset winner Treasure Kronos (4f Raja Mirchi-Glide About-Yankee Glide). Christoffer Eriksson teamed the 1.11.8kr clocked mare for harness racing trainer Jerry Riordan and Canada’s David Goodrow, the owner.

Eriksson positioned Treasure Kronos perfectly, third in the second tier and then escaped at top stretch to begin her winning rally that ended with a three-quarter length score over 55.2/1 Day Or Night In (4m Muscle Hill-Ellie America) driven by trainer Johan Untersteiner for Stall Invexbro AB.

4.9/1 Charly du Noyer (4m Ready Cash-Ornella Jet) was third driven by Yoann Lebourgeois for trainer Philippe Allaire and proprietor Olivier Henri Thomas. 44.5/1 Cobra Bleu (4m Fortuna Fant) was  fourth for trainer/driver Pierre Vercruysse and Timone EK (4m Mr. Vic) finished fifth for J-M Bazire and trainer Fabrice Souloy.

The winner earned €108,000 with the victory and now has career earnings of €400,856.

Fractions were quick (1.06.9kr at 1500 to go; 1.09.7 at the 1000; 1.12.2kr with 500 meters remaining).

The 1.1/1 favorite Traders raced on or near the front throughout and was a dq for a miscue late when under pressure in the drive.

Thomas H. Hicks

