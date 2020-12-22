Trebles galore for winning Sandersons

The wheel has turned for exciting young reinsman Ryan Sanderson, who was involved in a nasty race fall two months ago. He’s bounced back with his first-ever treble – and his dad Shane chipped in with a training treble of his own

Christmas came early for talented Sydney harness racing young gun Ryan Sanderson who landed his first-ever treble at the weekend.

"It was really a bit unexpected. Some of my drives were okay, but I was up against a few nice other horses, so it was a surprise to land three," Sanderson said.

Two of his winners at Saturday night's Newcastle meeting were trained by his father Shane, with his mother Naomi the winning owner.

The 17-year-old won for his father with Sea Hawke ( Mr Feelgood -Spirit Of Fun ( McArdle ) and Joice Mary ( Alta Christiano -Weona ( Perfect Art ). He also chipped in with a victory for trainer Stephanie Lippiatt with Collina Kay Jay ( Alta Christiano -Wingello Lass ( Art Major ).

"Steph is stabled next to us at the training centre and it was the first time I'd driven for her so that was pretty good," he said.

And while Ryan was racking up the personal milestones, his dad was also making his own headlines elsewhere.

Shane claimed a Menangle Group Three win just 45 minutes after Ryan wrapped up his Newcastle treble.

"It certainly was a huge night for dad. He was stoked with his training treble-two at Newcastle and then the feature event at Menangle," Ryan said.

Exciting four-year-old Whereyabinboppin ( A Rocknroll Dance -Whereyawheeliebin ( Modern Art ) gave an awesome front-running display to take out the $30,600 Celebrating Harold Park Cup with Cameron Hart in the sulky.

"We all went out on Sunday morning for a celebration breakfast," Ryan said.

"Dad is planning to give his team five or six days off, so we'll all be having a break over Christmas as well, which will be great."

While the treble for Ryan continued his happy association with the Newcastle circuit (he drove his first winner, Don Boston, as a 16 year old at Newcastle) it also marked his first winning meeting since a race fall injury in Victoria two months ago to the day.

The teenager was catapulted into the air and a following horse was unable to avoid hitting him when he crashed to the track at a Charlton meeting. Sanderson was flown to Melbourne but escaped serious injuries.

His new driving suit had to be cut from him in hospital, and he also had to buy a new vest and helmet to get back to the track.

"I was pretty lucky. I got a bit smashed up, but I'm all healed up and back driving now - it was nice to get among some winners though," he said.

"Harness Racing Australia reimbursed me and that covered a fair bit of the cost of replacing my gear, which was awesome. I've got to just make sure I stay out of trouble from now on!"

