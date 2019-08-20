Trebol extends win streak to 51

Trebol (12m Hot Blues -Sally Can Wait) returned to Hippodrom Torre del Ram on Sunday to win the Premi Junior (purse 200€, 2500 meters distance handicap) as he overcame a 50 meter handicap to score timed in 1.17.1kr for harness racing driver C. Riera M and owner Cuadra Sa Farola.

Riera last teamed Trebol to a 1.14.8kr victory on July 21, his fastest score so far this year. The veteran earned his 51 st consecutive victory since returning from France in 2017.

Thereafter he has posted 8, 28, 15 in the years 2017-19 to increase his career slate to 83 victories in 145 starts, now for 687,066€ in life earnings to go along with a 1.11kr speed mark set in 2016 in France.

The multiple Gr. I European winner this day defeated Bequia d’Usseda and Elian PR.

Thomas H. Hicks



