Day At The Track

Trebol extends win streak to 51

08:10 AM 20 Aug 2019 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Trebol,Harness racing
Trebol seen here winning in 2015
Gerard Forni photo
Trebol (12m Hot Blues-Sally Can Wait) returned to Hippodrom Torre del Ram on Sunday to win the Premi Junior (purse 200€, 2500 meters distance handicap) as he overcame a 50 meter handicap to score timed in 1.17.1kr for harness racing driver C. Riera M and owner Cuadra Sa Farola.
 
Riera last teamed Trebol to a 1.14.8kr victory on July 21, his fastest score so far this year. The veteran earned his 51 st consecutive victory since returning from France in 2017.
 
Thereafter he has posted 8, 28, 15 in the years 2017-19 to increase his career slate to 83 victories in 145 starts, now for 687,066€ in life earnings to go along with a 1.11kr speed mark set in 2016 in France.
 
The multiple Gr. I European winner this day defeated Bequia d’Usseda and Elian PR.
 

 

Thomas H. Hicks


 

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Benezia sets track record at Meadville
20-Aug-2019 13:08 PM NZST
Two-year-old fillies undefeated in Sire Stakes
20-Aug-2019 13:08 PM NZST
Givens stables takes dual features
20-Aug-2019 13:08 PM NZST
Late burst by Quick Shot takes feature
20-Aug-2019 13:08 PM NZST
Berkery J ties track record, Jason Bartlett wins 4
20-Aug-2019 09:08 AM NZST
Roland gets MD Magic and Firedrake up to win
20-Aug-2019 05:08 AM NZST
Eye ofa Tiger AS wins tri-feature
20-Aug-2019 04:08 AM NZST
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News