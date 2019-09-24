Day At The Track

Trebol extends win streak to 55

01:48 AM 24 Sep 2019 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Trebol, harness racing
Trebol is much the best once again
Photo courtesy Hipodrom Municipal de Mao
Trebol

The veteran Spanish class-master Trebol (12m Hot Blues-Sally Can Wait-Prince Mystic) won for the 55th straight time this day in the Prix Brillant de Foc at Hipodrom Municipal de Mao in Spain, raced over 2600 meters autostart for a 200€ purse.

FCA. A. Bosch teamed the winner for Cuadra Sa Farola as Trebol spent much of this journey in the death seat before powering away in the sprint for home. Race time was 1.20.9kr as Trebol won for the 87th time in 149 career starts now for 687,766€ earned. It was his 19th victory in 2019. Cuore des Pres and Barango trailed the winner.

Replay - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nBjhS_ner5Q

The 55th straight victory by Trebol exceeded the legendary thoroughbred mare Kincsem that won 54 in a row against male and female rivals over four seasons racing in Hungary, Germany, France and England including classic races of that era.

by Thomas H. Hicks, for Harnesslink

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Legendary race-caller Frank Salive at Batavia
24-Sep-2019 00:09 AM NZST
Scirocco Bob much the best at Pocono
23-Sep-2019 14:09 PM NZST
NJSS announces four new stakes
23-Sep-2019 07:09 AM NZST
Excelsior A Finals held at Saratoga
23-Sep-2019 04:09 AM NZST
Iowa Championship card moved to Monday
23-Sep-2019 01:09 AM NZST
Western Fame impressive in open pace
22-Sep-2019 16:09 PM NZST
A sloppy night of Champions
22-Sep-2019 16:09 PM NZST
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News