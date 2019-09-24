Trebol extends win streak to 55

Trebol is much the best once again

The veteran Spanish class-master Trebol (12m Hot Blues-Sally Can Wait-Prince Mystic) won for the 55th straight time this day in the Prix Brillant de Foc at Hipodrom Municipal de Mao in Spain, raced over 2600 meters autostart for a 200€ purse.

FCA. A. Bosch teamed the winner for Cuadra Sa Farola as Trebol spent much of this journey in the death seat before powering away in the sprint for home. Race time was 1.20.9kr as Trebol won for the 87th time in 149 career starts now for 687,766€ earned. It was his 19th victory in 2019. Cuore des Pres and Barango trailed the winner.

Replay - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nBjhS_ner5Q

The 55th straight victory by Trebol exceeded the legendary thoroughbred mare Kincsem that won 54 in a row against male and female rivals over four seasons racing in Hungary, Germany, France and England including classic races of that era.