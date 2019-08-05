Spanish trotter Trebol scores 50th straight win

The gallant Spanish trotter Trebol (12m Hot Blues-Sally Can Wait) extended his winning street to 50 on Saturday in the Premi Sante Fe (200€ purse, 1650 meters autostart, International) with an easy 1.18.3kr score for reinsman Juan Carreras and owner Cuadra Sa Farola.

It was Trebol’s 14th win in 2019 in as many starts following 28 wins in 2018 and eight in 2017 after returning from successful campaigns in France and northern Europe.

His slate now shows 82 career victories in 144 starts for 686,966€ earned. The French breds Eternity Quick and Thales des Convees chased the winner to the line.

Replay: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3cRXfpSc_AM