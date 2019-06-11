Day At The Track

46 straight wins for Trebol

02:40 AM 11 Jun 2019 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Spanish champion trotter Trebol
Spanish champion trotter Trebol
Ironia Art & Photography

June 9. 2019 - The gallant Spanish champion Trebol (12m Hot Blues-Sally Can Wait) won again tonight at Ippodrom Torre del Ram with J.P. Carreras aboard.

He scored in 1.17.2kr from post eight in the Premi Sirgio (purse 200€, 2500 meters autostart, eight International starters) and recorded his 10th 2019 victory in as many starts.

Trebol has now posted 46 consecutive wins from 2017 forward in his home country for owner Cuadra SA Farola and he has 78 career wins in 140 starts for 686,416€ in life earnings.

Three lengths back second was Caviar d’Occagnes and it was another three back to Andronic.

Trebol has a career best time of 1.11kr and is Spain’s only Groupe I European winner.

Spanish champion trotter Trebol

Thomas H. Hicks

 

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Nickerson navigating his way through opens
11-Jun-2019 07:06 AM NZST
Drivers donate to Standardbred Transition Alliance
11-Jun-2019 07:06 AM NZST
Big day for DiDomenico in Gaitway qualifiers
11-Jun-2019 07:06 AM NZST
Series introduces entry hotline, electronic drawn
11-Jun-2019 05:06 AM NZST
Firedrake and Twilight Tinker back on top
11-Jun-2019 03:06 AM NZST
OHHA Scholarship deadline is June 15
11-Jun-2019 03:06 AM NZST
Millies Possesion remains undefeated
11-Jun-2019 02:06 AM NZST
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News