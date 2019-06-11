46 straight wins for Trebol

June 9. 2019 - The gallant Spanish champion Trebol (12m Hot Blues -Sally Can Wait) won again tonight at Ippodrom Torre del Ram with J.P. Carreras aboard.

He scored in 1.17.2kr from post eight in the Premi Sirgio (purse 200€, 2500 meters autostart, eight International starters) and recorded his 10th 2019 victory in as many starts.

Trebol has now posted 46 consecutive wins from 2017 forward in his home country for owner Cuadra SA Farola and he has 78 career wins in 140 starts for 686,416€ in life earnings.

Three lengths back second was Caviar d’Occagnes and it was another three back to Andronic.

Trebol has a career best time of 1.11kr and is Spain’s only Groupe I European winner.

Spanish champion trotter Trebol

Thomas H. Hicks