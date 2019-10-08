Day At The Track

Trebol extends amazing win streak

05:58 AM 08 Oct 2019 NZDT
Trebol, harness racing
Trebol is much the best once again
Trebol

The gallant Spanish warrior Trebol (12m, Hot Blues-Sally Can Wait-Prince Mystic) scored in the Premi Maharajah (150€ to the winner, 2280 meters autostart) at the Hipodrom Municipal de Mao, his 56th straight victory in his home country after returning from a successful campaign in France.

Cuadro Sa Farola owns the winner that D. Bosch II piloted to his 20th win this year and 88th in a 150- race career.

His earnings are now 687,916€ with this 1.20.7kr score to go with a lifetime speed mark of 1.11kr.

Trebol left from post six and surged three-wide to the front in the second circuit before drawing away in the final bend. And Only Visais and Bonheur de Breslais trailed Trebol to the line.

Trebol won 28 times in 2018 and eight in 2017 to go with 20 triumphs this year. Quite a feat. Quite a horse!

Here is the replay of the race: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IW_06NG3xbc

by Thomas H. Hicks, for Harnesslink

Includes Video
