Day At The Track

Trebol extends winning streak to 47

05:06 AM 28 Jun 2019 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Trebol,Harness racing
Trebol seen here winning in 2015
Gerard Forni photo
The gallant Spanish trotting stallion Trebol (12m Hot Blues-Sally Can Wait-Prince Mystic) won his 47th straight harness race on Tuesday, this one at Ippodrom Torre del Ram in the Premi Tap Dance Kid (purse 500€, 2100 meters autostart,  International). 
 
Trebol scored timed in 1.15kr with C.S. Fuster the pilot for Cuadra Sa Farola.
 
The victory was Trebol’s 11th win in 2019 and he now shows 79 career wins in 141 starts for 686,666€ in life earnings. Caviar d’Occagnes was second ahead of The De Chine.
 
Trebol’s career chart is shown below:

Thomas H. Hicks


 

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Spreester breaks the drought
28-Jun-2019 06:06 AM NZST
Musical Rhythm keeps the beat
28-Jun-2019 05:06 AM NZST
Hannelore Hanover looks to put it all together
28-Jun-2019 05:06 AM NZST
Proof and Captain Victorious new names
28-Jun-2019 03:06 AM NZST
Melander hopes its easy being Green in Beal
28-Jun-2019 03:06 AM NZST
TrackMaster system a winner
28-Jun-2019 03:06 AM NZST
Joe Ricco, Jr interviewed
28-Jun-2019 02:06 AM NZST
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News