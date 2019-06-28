Trebol extends winning streak to 47

Trebol seen here winning in 2015

The gallant Spanish trotting stallion Trebol (12m Hot Blues -Sally Can Wait-Prince Mystic) won his 47th straight harness race on Tuesday, this one at Ippodrom Torre del Ram in the Premi Tap Dance Kid (purse 500€, 2100 meters autostart, International).

Trebol scored timed in 1.15kr with C.S. Fuster the pilot for Cuadra Sa Farola.

The victory was Trebol’s 11th win in 2019 and he now shows 79 career wins in 141 starts for 686,666€ in life earnings. Caviar d’Occagnes was second ahead of The De Chine.

Trebol’s career chart is shown below:

Thomas H. Hicks



