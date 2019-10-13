Trebol loses after 56 race win streak

Trebol saw his 56 race win streak come to an end

Trebol (12m Hot Blues-Sally Can Wait) had his win streak ended at 56 today at the Hipodrom Torre del Ram as he finished third in the Premi NIT de Llevant (600€ purse, 2100 meters autostart) to the winning Cuore des Pres (7g Allison Hollow-Laica des Pres) that was clocked in 1.15kr, his lifetime speed record.

He recorded his 27th career victory in 115 starts. Goliat de Clide (3m Infinitif-Ona de Clide SB) was second and his career record now stands at 12 wins in 18 outings.

Trebol had earned 56 consecutive victories before today starting in 2017 when he won eight in a row followed by 28 and 20 in 2018 and 2019. He now shows 88 career wins in 151 starts for 688,006€ earned.

His pedigree is shown below and the long winning streak is one for the record book that may not be beaten anytime soon. What a story and what a trotter.

TREBOL 30/03/2007 688.006,00 € - Macho Trotador Español

1' 11'' 00 (27/05/2016)