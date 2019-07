Trebol seen here winning in 2015

The grand Spanish champion Trebol (12m Hot Blues -Sally Can Wait) took today’s Premi VI Memorial Guiem (2500 meters autostart, International, 200€ 9purse) at Hipodrom Torre del Ram, his 48th consecutive harness racing victory since returning from France in 2017.

He now sports a career slate of 80-5-9 in 142 outings, good for 686,766€ earned. Cuadra Sa Farola owns Trebol.

Today’s chart and Trebol’s resume follow:

Hipodrom Torre del Ram