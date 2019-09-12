Trebol makes it 53 straight

Win streaks make remembering forever sports and sports hero.

Even young people today recall Joe DiMaggio’s 56 game hitting spreak in baseball.

Well, Spain’s harness racing trotting champion Trebol (12m Hot Blues-Sally Can Wait-Prince Mystic) kept his streak alive this day at 53, defeating 12 rivals from post 10 in the Premi XVII Ciutat de Mao (2280 meters autostart, purse 300€) at the Hipodromo Municipal de Mao in Menacor.

It was a battle as Trebol with J.P. Carraras aboard started from the outside second tier on the narrow half mile track and it took nearly a lap for him to reach the front, much of that raced three wide.

Once on the lead pilot Carreras slowed the pace until challengers emerged with a lap to go. Then the race was on amd Trebol accelerated and scored in 1.20.4kr over Caviar d’Occanges and Appo de Parne.

With the victory, the Cuadro sa Farola owned veteran won for the 53rd straight time since returning from France in 2017 and he has 85 victories in a 145 race career.

Trebol’s career earnings are now 687,366€ and he sports a speed mark of 1.11kr taken at Paris-Vincennes. He has 17 victories this year and a 1.14.8kr fastest win time.