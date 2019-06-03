Day At The Track

Trebol scores at for the 45th time consecutively

12:08 PM 03 Jun 2019 NZST
Trebol,Harness racing
Trebol
Ippodromo Torre del Ram photo
The grand harness racing champion of Spain, Trebol (12m Hot Blues-Sally Can Wait), won for the 45th time consecutively in today’s Premi Rommel at Menorca’s Hippodrom Torre del Ram (purse 200€, 2100 meters autostart, five starters) clocked in 1.18.6kr. FCA A.M.
 
Bosch teamed the winner for Cuadra Sa Farolo. Trebol now has earned 77 career victories in 131 starts for life earnings of 686,316€.
 
He has posted nine wins in 2019, 28 in 2018, and eight in 2017 in this winning streak. Tesben Rush and Caviar d’Occagnes trailed the classy winner that posted groupe victories when based in France for then trainer Gabriel Angel Pou Pou.

 

Thomas H. Hicks

