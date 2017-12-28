December 26, 2017 - Tuesday top trotting action in Italy was at Roma Capannelle and featured three harness racing events headed by the Premio Allevatori (purse €187,000 , 2100 meters autostart, two year old males). Zlatan (2m Napoleon Bar -Nastassia Bi- Toss Out ) scored timed in 1.15.1kr driven by Giampaolo Minnucci. Ziosauro Jet (2m Maharaja -Liberte- Buvetier d’Aunou ) was second and Zen Bi (2m Toss Out -Iside Bi- Lemon Dra ) took third for Enrico Bellei.

The Allevatori Filly (purse €77,000 , 1640 meters autostart, two year olds) went to 1.16.2kr timed Ziman (2f Nad Al Sheba -Iman Bi- Ganymede ) handled by Francesco Facci. Rallying late to be second was Zoe Degli Dei (2f Mago d’Amore -Unda Degli Dei- Windsong’s Legacy -Donnina- Super Bowl) teamed with Pietro Gubellini and third went to Zoe Grif Italia (2f Ready Cash -One Dream Grif- Varenne ). Donnina is the grand dam of champion mare Lisa America.

The Premio Finale Campianato Masters (purse €110,000 , 2100 meters autostart) went to 1.13.4kr timed Trendy OK (5f Varenne -Annette Hanover- Sierra Kosmos ) reined by Alessandro Gocciadoro. Suerte’s Cage (6m Igor Font -Franziska’s Cage- Indro Park ) was second for Enrico Bellei and Sonia (6f Donato Hanover -Ele Code- Uronometro ) was third for Roberto Vecchione. Trendy OK has emerged as a top aged Italian campaigner this year and now posts 22 career wins in 38 starts for over €221,000 earned.

Thomas H. Hicks