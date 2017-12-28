Day At The Track

Top trotting action in Italy

07:43 AM 28 Dec 2017 NZDT
Zlatan (2m Napoleon Bar-Nastassia Bi-Toss Out) Ziman, harness racing Trendy Ok, harness racing
Zlatan (2m Napoleon Bar-Nastassia Bi-Toss Out)
GAET Photo
Ziman
GAET Photo
Trendy Ok
GAET Photo

December 26, 2017 - Tuesday top trotting action in Italy was at Roma Capannelle and featured three harness racing events headed by the Premio Allevatori (purse €187,000, 2100 meters autostart, two year old males). Zlatan (2m Napoleon Bar-Nastassia Bi-Toss Out) scored timed in 1.15.1kr driven by Giampaolo Minnucci.  Ziosauro Jet (2m Maharaja-Liberte-Buvetier d’Aunou) was second and Zen Bi (2m Toss Out-Iside Bi-Lemon Dra) took third for Enrico Bellei.

The Allevatori Filly (purse €77,000, 1640 meters autostart, two year olds) went to 1.16.2kr timed Ziman (2f Nad Al Sheba-Iman Bi-Ganymede) handled by Francesco Facci. Rallying late to be second was Zoe Degli Dei (2f Mago d’Amore-Unda Degli Dei-Windsong’s Legacy-Donnina-Super Bowl) teamed with Pietro Gubellini and third went to Zoe Grif Italia (2f Ready Cash-One Dream Grif-Varenne). Donnina is the grand dam of champion mare Lisa America.

The Premio Finale Campianato Masters (purse €110,000, 2100 meters autostart) went to 1.13.4kr timed Trendy OK (5f Varenne-Annette Hanover-Sierra Kosmos) reined by Alessandro Gocciadoro. Suerte’s Cage (6m Igor Font-Franziska’s Cage-Indro Park) was second for Enrico Bellei and Sonia (6f Donato Hanover-Ele Code-Uronometro) was third for Roberto Vecchione. Trendy OK has emerged as a top aged Italian campaigner this year and now posts 22 career wins in 38 starts for over €221,000 earned.

Thomas H. Hicks

 

